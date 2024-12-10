Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trump Transition

Trump announces more picks, nominates Kimberly Guilfoyle to serve as ambassador to Greece

among Trump's selections, Kimberly Guilfoyle was nominated to serve as ambassador to Greece

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Trump previews inauguration speech, gives details on plans to dismantle the deep state in NBC interview Video

Trump previews inauguration speech, gives details on plans to dismantle the deep state in NBC interview

‘The Big Weekend Show’ panelists examine highlights from President-elect Donald Trump’s appearance on NBC as he prepares his administration for office.

President-elect Trump on Tuesday announced several picks to join his incoming administration, including tapping Jacob Helberg to serve as his Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment and Kimberly Guilfoyle to serve as ambassador to Greece

Trump announced the picks on his Truth Social platform.

"In this role Jacob will be a champion of our America First Foreign Policy," he wrote. "He will guide State Department policy on Economic statecraft, promoting America’s Economic security and growth, and American technological dominance abroad. Jacob is a successful technology executive, has the knowledge, expertise, and pragmatism to defend America’s Economic interests abroad, and always puts AMERICA FIRST!"

Jacob Helberg

Jacob Helberg speaks at The Trump 47 Jewish Leadership Event on September 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Jacob Helberg)

TRUMP'S TARIFF THREATS GO BEYOND 'TRADE AGREEMENT' TO ADVANCE AMERICAN INTERESTS: EXPERT

Guilfoyle was nominated to serve as ambassador to Greece.

"For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad," Trump said. 

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks during the third day of Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Guilfoyle, 55, who previously dated Donald Trump Jr., but the pair have reportedly broken up. She was previously married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

Guilfoyle has been a loyal ally of Trump and was a staple at many Trump family gatherings. In a post on X, she said she was "honored" to accept the nomination. 

"President Trump’s historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across the world," she wrote. "It was the democratic values born in Greece that helped shape the founding of America."

The nomination would require Senate confirmation

MUSK, STALLONE AMONG STAR-STUDDED NAMES PARTYING AT TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO CLUB FOR THANKSGIVING

Tom Barrack, a private equity real estate investor and founder of Colony Capital LLC, was tapped to serve as ambassador to Turkey.

Tom Barrack

Tom Barrack Jr., founder of Colony Capital LLC, during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Barrack earlier this year took a leading role in advising First Republic Bank on its options as the lender raced to avoid a collapse after a $30 billion rescue failed, according to people familiar with the matter. (Photographer: Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"He is a well respected and experienced voice of reason to a wide range of thought leaders in both political and business circles," Trump wrote. 

Attorney Mark Meador was tapped to serve as a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission. Meador previously served as deputy chief counsel for antitrust and competition policy to Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah., the senior Republican on the Senate Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee. 

Ed Martin will serve as the next Chief of Staff at the Office of Management and Budget, Trump also announced. 

Ed Martin

Ed Martin will serve as the next Chief of Staff at the Office of Management and Budget (CSPAN)

"Together with Phyllis Schlafly, they co-wrote 'The Conservative Case for Trump,'" he said, referring to the deceased anti-feminist activist. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Dan Bishop speaks at a House hearing

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., speaks at a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 22, 2020. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS (Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS)

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R- N.C., was named the deputy director for the Budget at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

In that role, Bishop will implement Trump's "cost-cutting and deregulatory agenda" and root out the "Weaponized Deep State."

"I’m so honored to be nominated by President Trump to serve in the stellar OMB team led by @russvought," Bishop wrote on X. "Much work to do to fight for and implement President Trump’s agenda. I’m ready to get down to it. Let’s go!"

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics