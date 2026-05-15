Trump announces major new landmark project in DC's West Potomac Park honoring America's greatest heroes

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President Donald Trump announced plans to build a National Garden of American Heroes in Washington, D.C.'s West Potomac Park in a Friday morning post on Truth Social.

"I am proud to announce the site of the NATIONAL GARDEN OF AMERICAN HEROES. This magnificent exhibition of statues will be located in West Potomac Park, which we are transforming into one of the World's most beautiful public spaces," Trump wrote.

"Right now, it is a totally BARREN field of Prime Waterfront Real Estate along our Mighty Potomac River. When finished, West Potomac Park will be a World Class Masterpiece with elegant Landscaping, and adorned with Beautiful Statues, and be yet another one of my great projects to make Washington, D.C., the Safest and Most Beautiful Capital in the World," Trump's post continued.

"The National Garden of American Heroes will feature the MOST BEAUTIFUL collection of statues of AMERICAN HEROES, featuring our Illustrious Founding Fathers, Military Warriors, Religious Leaders, Civil Rights Champions, World Class Athletes, Artists, Entertainers, and MORE. The people of America (and the World!) will come here to learn and be inspired by the 'Greats'. The National Garden of American Heroes is one more project we are undertaking to honor the 250th Birthday of the Greatest Nation on Earth, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!" Trump's post concluded.

GOP SENATORS PUSH FOR CHARLIE KIRK STATUE IN TRUMP'S NATIONAL GARDEN OF AMERICAN HEROES

The post also included an aerial photo of West Potomac Park, the planned site for the project.

The project would build upon Trump's ongoing plans to significantly build legacy infrastructure in the nation's capital.

The White House ballroom project, which is currently underway, is the most high-profile example of Trump's D.C. buildout, but the president is also seeking approval for a number of other major projects.

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For upcoming celebrations of America's 250th birthday, Trump is renovating the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial, addressing leaks in the pool's structure and adding a blue liner to make the water more visually striking.

Trump said the project will cost under $2 million. "It's so important for our country," he said in a May 7 announcement.

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Trump is also seeking approval from Congress and the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) for a massive "Triumphal Arch" to be placed in front of the Arlington National Cemetery.

The massive undertaking would be 250 feet high, making it taller than any building in D.C., White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced in April.