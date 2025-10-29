Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Senate

GOP senators push for Charlie Kirk statue in Trump's National Garden of American Heroes

More than a dozen Republican lawmakers want slain activist Charlie Kirk included in proposed South Dakota park near Mount Rushmore

By Alex Miller Fox News
close
LSU TPUSA members continue Charlie Kirk’s ‘joyful warrior’ legacy after tragedy Video

LSU TPUSA members continue Charlie Kirk’s ‘joyful warrior’ legacy after tragedy

Turning Point USA LSU president Luke Arabie and recruitment director Mark Schoeppel join 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss record recruiting numbers and overwhelming student turnout following the assassination of founder Charlie Kirk.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: More than a dozen Republican senators want to see the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk included in President Donald Trump’s proposed pantheon of American heroes.

In a letter to Trump led by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., the lawmakers requested that Kirk be included in the National Garden of American Heroes, a massive project of 250 life-size statues of some of the country’s most notable figures.

If included, Kirk would join the likes of Abraham Lincoln, Kobe Bryant, Martin Luther King Jr., Amelia Earhart and Albert Einstein, among several others, in the proposed statuary park.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SPARKS SENATE HEARING ON 'LEFT-WING POLITICAL VIOLENCE,' SCHMITT VOWS ACTION

Charlie Kirk at the White House.

More than a dozen Republican senators want to see the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk included in President Donald Trump’s proposed National Garden of American Heroes. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"The inclusion of Mr. Kirk in the National Garden would not only honor his personal achievements but would also underscore the vital role that civic engagement plays in our national heritage," the lawmakers wrote. "Recognizing leaders who encourage participation and dialogue ensures that the Garden reflects both the historical and contemporary voices that continue to shape America."

Kirk was assassinated last month in Orem, Utah, while addressing an audience at Utah Valley University. Since then, lawmakers have pushed for a commemorative coin in his honor; he was posthumously honored by Trump with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and his birthday, Oct. 14, was honored as the Charlie Kirk Day of Remembrance.

SCHUMER ACCUSES TRUMP OF EXPLOITING CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH TO LAUNCH POLITICAL 'WITCH HUNT'

Sen. Bill Cassidy is seen in a hearing at the capitol

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., ranking member on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, participates in a hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, Feb. 8, 2024. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The latest move to see a statue of Kirk erected in the proposed park in South Dakota, which would sit near Mount Rushmore, also has the backing of his widow, Erika Kirk.

She said in a statement to Fox News Digital that her late husband "forever changed the direction of this country, and he made it [a] better place for our children, young people and families. Charlie’s legacy will be felt for generations to come."

CHARLIE KIRK COULD BE PLACED ON US CURRENCY UNDER NEW HOUSE GOP PROPOSAL

President Donald Trump raises his fist in the air

President Donald Trump gestures as he departs on Air Force One from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Oct. 27, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

"My husband was a modern American Founding Father, and he deserves every honor and accolade this nation can bestow on him," she said. "I am grateful to Senator Cassidy and the 14 other senators who have nominated Charlie for this tremendous honor."

The National Garden of Heroes was first established by Trump through an executive order in 2020 and later reaffirmed in one of his last executive orders during his first term in early 2021. It later got an injection of $40 million in funding from his "big, beautiful bill," which he signed into law in July.

In the order, Trump said that the garden would be "built to reflect the awesome splendor of our country’s timeless exceptionalism."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"In short, each individual has been chosen for embodying the American spirit of daring and defiance, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love," Trump said. "Astounding the world by the sheer power of their example, each one of them has contributed indispensably to America’s noble history, the best chapters of which are still to come."

Trump’s plan, according to a grant application portal that teed up the project’s ambitious timeline, is to have the marble, granite, bronze, copper or brass life-size statues created and situated in the garden by July 2026 to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary.

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue