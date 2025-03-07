Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Trump announces US ambassador nominations that include mayor of Michigan city

The president announced his selections Friday on Truth Social

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Putin knows Trump is 'very serious,' says Hugh Hewitt

Putin knows Trump is 'very serious,' says Hugh Hewitt

'All-Star' panelists Hugh Hewitt, Annie Linskey and Matt Bennett discuss how President Donald Trump is pondering sanctions and tariffs to persuade Russia to come to peace negotiations on 'Special Report.'

President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social Friday that he had appointed a number of new ambassadors.

Trump announced Amer Ghalib will serve as the U.S. ambassador to Kuwait. 

"As the Mayor of the City of Hamtramck, Michigan, Amer worked hard to help us secure a Historic Victory in Michigan," Trump wrote.

Amer Ghalib

Hamtramck, Mich., Mayor Amer Ghalib will serve as the U.S. ambassador to Kuwait.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Ghalib earned a medical degree from the Ross University School of Medicine and continues to serve his community as a proud healthcare professional. 

"I know he will make our Country proud in this new role. Congratulations Amer," Trump wrote.

Trump then announced Duke Buchan III would serve as U.S. ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco. 

Duke Buchan III

Duke Buchan III will serve as the U.S. ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco. (Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images)

"Duke will play a pivotal role as we strengthen Peace, Freedom, and Prosperity for both of our Countries," Trump wrote. "Congratulations to Duke and his wonderful family!"

Trump named Lynda Blanchard the next U.S. ambassador to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Rome, Italy. 

"During my First Term, Lynda did a great job as U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia," the president wrote. "She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Science from Auburn University and, alongside her husband, she helped build a very successful Real Estate company. I know she will work incredibly hard for our Nation. Congratulations Lynda!"

Lynda Blanchard

Lynda Blanchard will serve as the next U.S. ambassador to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Rome, Italy.  (Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The final announcement named Michel Issa as U.S. ambassador to Lebanon. 

"Michel is an outstanding businessman, a financial expert, and a leader with a remarkable career in Banking, Entrepreneurship, and International Trade," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Friday night. "I have no doubt that he will serve our Country with Honor and Distinction. Congratulations Michel!"

