Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

Trucker slapped with charges in fatal driving incident previously immigrated to US illegally: source

The fatal wreck comes amid heightened awareness and national concern about untrained, unqualified illegal immigrant drivers on US roads

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo , Bill Melugin Fox News
close
Sean Duffy sounds off on DOT's illegal immigrant trucker crackdown, friendship with Charlie Kirk, at AmericaFest Video

Sean Duffy sounds off on DOT's illegal immigrant trucker crackdown, friendship with Charlie Kirk, at AmericaFest

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy spoke to Fox News Digital about his special friendship with Charlie Kirk as well as USDOT's ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants with non-domiciled CDL licenses — and gave an update on holiday travel stats.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A trucker who allegedly killed three in a reckless driving incident in Virginia immigrated to the U.S. illegally in the nineties, according to a federal law enforcement source.

El Hadji Karamoko Ouattara, a 58-year-old immigrant from Africa, is being charged in connection with the fatal crash after running his tractor-trailer off the side of Interstate 81 and striking a minivan, killing three individuals, including a two-year-old child, and injuring three others, according to local outlet WFXR.

The outlet reported that the victims were transported to a nearby hospital. 65-year-old Lorraine Renee Williams, 49-year-old Ebony Latasha Williams and 2-year-old Shazziyah Lesley died of their injuries. A 63-year-old male, a 73-year-old male and a 10-year-old female were also injured but survived, according to the outlet.

WFXR reported that Ouattara was originally charged with reckless driving.

DHS REVEALS ILLEGAL ALIEN BEHIND FATAL CRASH WAS GIVEN LICENSE BY DEEP BLUE STATE

El Hadji Karamoko Ouattara mugshot

El Hadji Karamoko Ouattara, a 58-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen from the Ivory Coast, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to a Virginia car crash that killed three. (Roanoke County Sheriff's Office)

However, according to the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office, Outtara is now being charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter as a result of the incident, which took place on Dec. 22. The office said he is a resident of Montgomery Village, Maryland.

A federal law enforcement source told Fox News that Ouattara is a naturalized U.S. citizen from the Ivory Coast. The source stated that, despite originally entering the United States illegally in the 1990s, Ouattara was eventually able to obtain a green card and become a naturalized citizen.

This comes amid heightened awareness and national concern about untrained, unqualified illegal immigrant drivers on U.S. roads.

DAVID MARCUS: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCKERS ARE AN INSULT TO AMERICANS WHO PLAY BY THE RULES

A combination photo showing five mugshots of alleged illegal immigrants accused of deadly car crashes from around the US, inset over a scene photo showing one of the crashes

Five mugshots of alleged illegal immigrants accused of deadly car crashes from around the US. From left, the mughots of Noelia Sarah Martinez-Avila, Juan Alfredo Chavarria-Lezama, Lionel Francisco, Mukendi Mbiya and Harjinder Singh, inset over a photo showing the scene of a deadly accident in which Singh has been charged. (ICE, Dane County Sheriff's Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office)

Earlier this month, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy offered an update on his agency’s work alongside the Department of Homeland Security in cracking down on an influx of illegal immigrants given a non-domiciled commercial driver's license (CDL) without proper vetting, which has led to several deaths on America’s highways.

Duffy sprang into action earlier this year after an Indian national named Harjinder Singh, who authorities said was issued a CDL by California, allegedly killed a carload of people after he attempted an illegal U-turn on Florida’s Turnpike.

Duffy said that DOT has pressed for compliance from problem states offering illegals CDLs, sharing that California has since revoked 17,000 problematic non-domiciled CDL licenses. 

CONVICTED MURDERER, CHILD PREDATORS ROUNDED UP IN CHRISTMAS WEEKEND ICE CRACKDOWN: ‘GREATEST GIFT’

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference inside an airport terminal.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks during a news conference in Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on Nov. 24. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are going to use every resource, every tool that we have at DOT, to make sure that we have the right people on our road that are well qualified, well licensed. That are proficient in the English language to make sure we're maximizing safety," Duffy said.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue