DAVID MARCUS: Illegal immigrant truckers are an insult to Americans who play by the rules

It just keeps happening.

On Nov. 24, California newlyweds were allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant truck driver who obtained a commercial driver's license under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lax, horrifying and dangerous policies.

William Carter and his new bride, Jennifer Lower, died after slamming into a jackknifed big rig, driven by illegal migrant Rajinder Kumar, who managed to obtain his CDL while in the country illegally, which is exactly as crazy as it sounds.

This follows similar incidents involving individuals, with no right to even be in the U.S., mowing down Americans in commercial trucks. Three died in August, three more in October, and now this couple, just starting their lives together, have been killed as a result of Newsom and his fellow progressives’ fecklessness.

What is so incredibly galling about this situation is that American citizens are regulated within an inch of our lives when we buy a house, finance a car or start a business, but illegal immigrants just seem to do whatever the hell they want to do.

As the holder of a New York state CDL, I can tell you that for me, the process to get it took documents in triplicate, endless paperwork and a doctor’s visit. Yet, somehow, illegal immigrants who can’t even read street signs, much less English, go to one-stop "driving schools" and emerge with the precious document.

And let us understand exactly what a CDL is: It is a license to operate by far the most deadly vehicles on our highways, 25,000 pounds of steel and glass that can turn a road trip into a tragedy in an instant.

The Department of Transportation under Secretary Sean Duffy is now, thankfully, targeting these driving schools.

"We are reining in illegal and reckless practices that let poorly trained drivers get behind the wheel of semi-trucks and school buses," Duffy said recently.

This can’t come soon enough, and it will save lives. But the problem is so much bigger than trucking, it seeps into industry after industry.

Liberals set their hair on fire when illegal would-be day laborers are scooped up at Home Depot and deported, but do they understand how incredibly hard it is for legitimate businesses to compete with illegal labor?

Not only do the illegals draw a lower wage, there is no worker's compensation insurance to pay for, something which in the context of a legal business would have progressives calling the owners capitalist pigs who need to be punished.

It doesn’t just feel like there are two sets of rules here, it feels like American citizens have one set of overly onerous rules, and illegal immigrants have no rules whatsoever. In fact, according to Democrats, unless they are violent criminals, they can’t even be deported, which is flat-out nuts.

Americans are getting fed up. Under President Joe Biden, we saw millions of illegals pour in and be given cellphones, hotel rooms and even straight-up cash. How many citizens during that time couldn’t pay their cellphone bill, afford sky-high hotel prices or even cover basic needs?

Meanwhile, it is the same progressives who cripple legal enterprises with high taxes, $30 minimum wages and absurd environmental regulations who turn a blind eye when illegal immigrants flaunt every rule, from selling knockoff handbags on the street to killing people on our highways.

Much of the current conversation around immigration, legal and otherwise, has recently centered on the question of assimilation. But assimilation is not just learning English, being conversant in baseball and knowing our nation’s history. It also means playing by a shared set of rules, something the far left seems to have no interest in.

The cold, hard fact: Call it Biden’s last laugh, if you will, is that no matter how much White House advisor Stephen Miller righteously insists upon it, it is not possible to deport 20 million people. It is, however, possible to make them play by the rules. And that, all by itself, could lead to many self-deportations.

Nothing can replace the lives that have been lost because progressives decided to give illegals a free pass when it comes to obtaining CDLs, but nobody else has to die as a result of this naive corruption.

Shut down the illegal driving schools, shut down the illegal labor markets, check the status of every nanny from Park Slope to Silicon Valley. Put simply, at least make illegals jump through the same hoops that citizens must.

If we do that, then maybe these tragic deaths really will stop happening.