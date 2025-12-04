Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Opinion

DAVID MARCUS: Illegal immigrant truckers are an insult to Americans who play by the rules

Rajinder Kumar obtained CDL under policies critics say allow dangerous drivers on roads

David Marcus By David Marcus Fox News
close
Duffy revokes 17,000 California CDLs issued to undocumented truck drivers after deadly crash Video

Duffy revokes 17,000 California CDLs issued to undocumented truck drivers after deadly crash

Fox News senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse reports on the Department of Transportation’s crackdown on illegal immigrant truck drivers after California issued thousands of CDLs to unqualified or undocumented applicants.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It just keeps happening. 

On Nov. 24, California newlyweds were allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant truck driver who obtained a commercial driver's license under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lax, horrifying and dangerous policies.

William Carter and his new bride, Jennifer Lower, died after slamming into a jackknifed big rig, driven by illegal migrant Rajinder Kumar, who managed to obtain his CDL while in the country illegally, which is exactly as crazy as it sounds.

This follows similar incidents involving individuals, with no right to even be in the U.S., mowing down Americans in commercial trucks. Three died in August, three more in October, and now this couple, just starting their lives together, have been killed as a result of Newsom and his fellow progressives’ fecklessness.

TRUMP THREATENS TO CUT $75M FROM PENNSYLVANIA OVER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CDL SCANDAL

What is so incredibly galling about this situation is that American citizens are regulated within an inch of our lives when we buy a house, finance a car or start a business, but illegal immigrants just seem to do whatever the hell they want to do.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom rallies

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a podium. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

As the holder of a New York state CDL, I can tell you that for me, the process to get it took documents in triplicate, endless paperwork and a doctor’s visit. Yet, somehow, illegal immigrants who can’t even read street signs, much less English, go to one-stop "driving schools" and emerge with the precious document.

And let us understand exactly what a CDL is: It is a license to operate by far the most deadly vehicles on our highways, 25,000 pounds of steel and glass that can turn a road trip into a tragedy in an instant.

NOEM WARNS 18-WHEELERS BECOMING ‘WEAPONS’ AS NEWSOM, SANCTUARY STATES LICENSE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

The Department of Transportation under Secretary Sean Duffy is now, thankfully, targeting these driving schools.

"We are reining in illegal and reckless practices that let poorly trained drivers get behind the wheel of semi-trucks and school buses," Duffy said recently.

Anmol illegal alien with no name license

DHS said that ICE arrested Indian illegal Anmol Anmol, who was carrying a New York commercial driver's license with "No Name Given" listed as his name. (DHS)

This can’t come soon enough, and it will save lives. But the problem is so much bigger than trucking, it seeps into industry after industry.

CALIFORNIA TO REVOKE 17,000 COMMERCIAL DRIVER’S LICENSES GIVEN TO IMMIGRANTS AMID TRUMP ADMIN PRESSURE

Liberals set their hair on fire when illegal would-be day laborers are scooped up at Home Depot and deported, but do they understand how incredibly hard it is for legitimate businesses to compete with illegal labor?

Attorney General James Uthmeier speaking at press conference

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier says his office is investigating the actions of sanctuary jurisdictions, as well as the agents and companies, that provided CDL exams to illegal immigrants. (Fox News)

Not only do the illegals draw a lower wage, there is no worker's compensation insurance to pay for, something which in the context of a legal business would have progressives calling the owners capitalist pigs who need to be punished.

It doesn’t just feel like there are two sets of rules here, it feels like American citizens have one set of overly onerous rules, and illegal immigrants have no rules whatsoever. In fact, according to Democrats, unless they are violent criminals, they can’t even be deported, which is flat-out nuts.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WITH PRIOR DUIS, DEPORTATION ORDER, SUSPECTED IN CRASH KILLING 8-YEAR-OLD CALIFORNIA GIRL

Americans are getting fed up. Under President Joe Biden, we saw millions of illegals pour in and be given cellphones, hotel rooms and even straight-up cash. How many citizens during that time couldn’t pay their cellphone bill, afford sky-high hotel prices or even cover basic needs?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Meanwhile, it is the same progressives who cripple legal enterprises with high taxes, $30 minimum wages and absurd environmental regulations who turn a blind eye when illegal immigrants flaunt every rule, from selling knockoff handbags on the street to killing people on our highways.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy testifies during a hearing before the House Appropriations Committee

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy testifies during a House hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on May 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Much of the current conversation around immigration, legal and otherwise, has recently centered on the question of assimilation. But assimilation is not just learning English, being conversant in baseball and knowing our nation’s history. It also means playing by a shared set of rules, something the far left seems to have no interest in.

NEWSOM'S SANCTUARY POLICIES UNDER FIRE AFTER DRUNK ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT KILLS ELDERLY MAN

The cold, hard fact: Call it Biden’s last laugh, if you will, is that no matter how much White House advisor Stephen Miller righteously insists upon it, it is not possible to deport 20 million people. It is, however, possible to make them play by the rules. And that, all by itself, could lead to many self-deportations.

Nothing can replace the lives that have been lost because progressives decided to give illegals a free pass when it comes to obtaining CDLs, but nobody else has to die as a result of this naive corruption.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Shut down the illegal driving schools, shut down the illegal labor markets, check the status of every nanny from Park Slope to Silicon Valley. Put simply, at least make illegals jump through the same hoops that citizens must.

If we do that, then maybe these tragic deaths really will stop happening.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DAVID MARCUS

David Marcus is a columnist living in West Virginia and the author of "Charade: The COVID Lies That Crushed A Nation."

Close modal

Continue