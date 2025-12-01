DHS reveals Illegal alien behind fatal crash was given license by deep blue state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal alien allegedly responsible for a fatal crash that killed two in Oregon was given a commercial driver’s license by California under Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

In a Monday statement, the agency also said that the illegal, Indian national Rajinder Kumar, who is accused of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment, was let into the country and given work authorization by the Biden administration.

Kumar, 32, jackknifed his semi-truck and trailer, blocking both lanes of U.S. Highway 20 around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Deschutes County, Oregon, according to Fox 12 Oregon. A Subaru Outback collided with Kumar’s semi-truck, killing both the driver, William Micah Carter, and the passenger, Jennifer Lynn Lower, according to DHS.

DHS said that ICE has lodged a detainer for Kumar’s arrest. He is currently being held at the Deschutes County jail pending. The agency said that "since Oregon is a sanctuary state, ICE will make all necessary efforts to bring Kumar into custody should he be released from custody."

According to DHS, Kumar entered the U.S. illegally near Lukeville, Arizona, in November 2022. The agency said he was released into the country by the Biden administration, after which he was also issued a work authorization by the administration in 2023 and issued a commercial driver’s license from California.

This continues a spate of several high-profile auto accidents involving illegal aliens issued driver’s licenses by sanctuary states.

In August, another illegal immigrant driving a semi-truck, named Harjinder Singh, also from India, made an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike. The maneuver resulted in a minivan crashing into the truck, killing the driver and two passengers.

ICE also lodged an arrest detainer against Singh, following his arrest for three counts of vehicular homicide.

DHS said that in August, ICE arrested another criminal illegal alien, Partap Singh, who it said caused a multi-car pileup while driving a commercial semi-truck in California, which left 5-year-old Dalilah Coleman with critical, life-altering injuries.

In October, ICE lodged a detainer for Jashanpreet Singh, who DHS said killed three people in California while driving a semitruck under the influence.

Regarding the November crash involving Kumar, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, "Our prayers are with William and Jennifer’s families."

"Rajinder Kumar, a criminal illegal alien from India, was released into our country under the Biden administration and issued a commercial driver’s license by Gavin Newsom’s Department of Motor Vehicles. How many more senseless tragedies must take place before sanctuary politicians stop allowing illegal aliens to dangerously operate semi-trucks on America’s roads?" said McLaughlin. "Under Secretary Noem, ICE will continue its efforts to get illegal alien truck drivers off America’s highways."

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom's office, the California Department of Motor Vehicles and former President Joe Biden for comment but did not immediately receive statements in response.