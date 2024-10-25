Top Dems demand special counsel to investigate Jared Kushner less than 2 weeks from Election Day

Less than two weeks before Election Day, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee is calling on the U.S. attorney general to appoint a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who is likely to take over as chair of the Oversight Committee if Democrats win the House in November, accused Kushner of possibly violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) through his finance work after leaving the White House.

Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, served as senior White House adviser in former President Trump's first administration.

His hedge fund, Affinity Partners, has been a consistent target for Democrats since its inception in 2021 — attacks that have continued even as the former president runs for a second term.

Kushner and his allies have vehemently denied accusations of impropriety. Additionally, while Democrats have been investigating Kushner since 2021, his circle is arguing that those and the more recent calls for a special counsel are fueled by political motivations, given the close election less than two weeks away.

"Recent public reports and a Senate investigation have uncovered significant evidence that Mr. Kushner acted as an unregistered foreign agent of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," read a letter by Raskin and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

"By his own admission, Mr. Kushner is actively advising former President Trump’s campaign while being paid at least $80 million by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other foreign governments since June 2021."

They also accused Kushner of undermining the U.S. by "secretly advising the Saudi government."

The lawmakers pointed to a report by Reuters earlier this month that accused Kushner of discussing U.S.-Saudi relations involving Israel with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman multiple times since leaving the White House.

Democrats have also seized on a $2 billion investment in Affinity Partners made by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund after the Trump administration ended.

"The scale of these undisclosed foreign payments to Mr. Kushner coupled with the national security implications of his apparent ongoing efforts to sell political influence to the highest foreign bidder are unprecedented and demand action from DOJ," Raskin and Wyden wrote.

Kushner and his allies denied any conflict of interest to Fox News Digital.

"There is no conflict of interest. During Trump's four years in office, every decision he made was through the lens of what's in the best interest of America. When re-elected, he'll do the same," Kushner said.

"Senator Wyden and Rep. Raskin are fortunate to be serving this country, and they should focus on the opportunity they have to positively impact peoples' lives and not on silly political stunts. This letter is beneath the level of seriousness that both of their chambers deserves."

A spokesperson for the former White House adviser said, "This is a desperate attempt by partisan democrats to manufacture an issue where none exist 12 days before an election. Jared runs an SEC registered fund that abides by all laws and regulations."

Meanwhile, Affinity Partners Chief Legal Officer Chad Mizelle pointed out that the request was being lodged less than two weeks before Election Day.

"Requesting DOJ appoint a special counsel to investigate the president’s family with no evidence 12 days before an election should be seen for what it is — a disgraceful attempt by Wyden and Raskin to turn DOJ into a fully political operation days before an election," he said.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the Senate GOP Conference chairman, responded to Wyden and Raskin’s accusations on X, "Going after a family member of a presidential candidate less than two weeks from a national election is exactly the weaponization of government that President Trump has warned…about."

It could signal political turmoil in Washington in the months ahead if Trump wins the White House while his party fails to keep the House.

Multiple Democrats previously signaled to Fox News Digital, however, that they are eyeing investigations into Kushner if they win the House majority – regardless of whether Trump is president.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.