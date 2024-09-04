Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Club for Growth pours $5M into tight House races as GOP braces for tough election

The ad buy comes as Republicans are being pressured to ramp up their fundraising efforts

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
FIRST ON FOX: A top conservative group is pouring an additional $5 million into six key House races around the country as Republicans fight to hold and expand their razor-thin majority in November.

Club for Growth Action and Win It Back PAC, an affiliated fundraising group dedicated to flipping control of the Democrat-held White House and Senate, are rolling out new ads in Alaska, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Ohio and Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

They plan to flood the airwaves via satellite, streaming and mail, Fox News Digital was told, roughly nine weeks until Election Day on Nov. 5.

Perry, Schweikert, Peltola

The Club for Growth is investing in tight races, including those of Reps. Scott Perry, R-Pa., David Schweikert, R-Ariz., and Mary Peltola, D-Alaska. (Getty Images)

"The past few years, Democrats across the country have made it clear that their priorities are overspending on far-left pet projects and passing pro-criminal and anti-police legislation. After record inflation and putting criminals above law-abiding families, Democrats should expect to be held accountable on Election Day," Club for Growth Action President David McIntosh told Fox News Digital.

The 30-second ads paint the Democrats running in each of those districts as soft on crime, accusing them of being "radically pro-criminal" and being "for felons, not families."

Crime and policing is an issue that was pivotal to House Republicans’ 2022 midterm election victory.

Speaker Johnson and Leader Jeffries

Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are battling for control of the House. (Getty Images)

Club for Growth’s latest ad buy is seeking to protect vulnerable Reps. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., and Scott Perry, R-Pa. The ads will also target front-line Democrats — Reps. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, Gabriel Vasquez, D-N.M., and Mary Peltola, D-Alaska.

The sixth race being invested in is the open seat that will be vacated by Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., which Republicans are eyeing as a possible pickup opportunity.

The heavy spending in blue-leaning districts is an indication that GOP groups are starting to feel bullish again about their chances of keeping and potentially expanding their majority.

It comes as Republicans in the House and Senate battle a wave of donor enthusiasm from the left for Vice President Kamala Harris’ still-new campaign.

Weeks earlier, Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., head of the House GOP campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), warned his colleagues to step up their fundraising.

Richard Hudson speaks on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., chair of the NRCC, pushed the GOP to raise more money. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

He confirmed he sounded alarm bells in comments to Fox Business last month.

"That's true, and we've seen the fundraising on the Democrat side just go through the roof. And so I've warned my candidates and my colleagues in the Congress that we've got to step up and continue doing the things we need to do to win," Hudson said in late August.

He said the response from House Republicans has been "great," adding, "Everyone stepped up. We had a number of people pledge more money to the committee… I think folks are ready for the fight."

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

