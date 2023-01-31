Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Democrats
Published

Top Dem sets sights on Trump and Pence, demanding visitor log info after classified docs found at homes

Raskin asked for all visitor logs from Mar-a-Lago and Pence's home in Indiana from January 21, 2021 to present

By Brianna Herlihy , Tyler Olson | Fox News
close
Comer 'pretty certain' Hunter Biden 'in proximity' to Biden Delaware classified documents Video

Comer 'pretty certain' Hunter Biden 'in proximity' to Biden Delaware classified documents

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told reporters Tuesday he believes Hunter Biden was "in proximity" to the classified documents found in President Biden's garage.

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., on Tuesday sent a letter to U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly A. Cheatle requesting information on who had access to the homes of former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence in the wake of the discovery of classified documents at their personal residences. 

The request from the ranking member mirrors a request from Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., who asked the Secret Service for logs of visitors to President Biden's Wilmington residence after numerous classified documents were discovered there improperly stored. 

COMER SOUNDS ALARM ON BIDEN'S MISHANDLING OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS: 'NOTHING' HE'S DONE IS 'NORMAL'

"Just last week, news reports revealed that attorneys for former Vice President Pence discovered approximately a dozen documents with classified markings at his home in Carmel, Indiana," Raskin said in a statement. 

Rep. Jamie Raskin is the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

Rep. Jamie Raskin is the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

"Given that the U.S. Secret Service provided protection for Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence during the time they stored classified materials at their respective residences, the Committee is seeking information from your agency regarding who had access to former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and former Vice President Pence’s personal residence since leaving office," wrote ranking member Raskin.

Rep. Jamie Raskin noted that Oversight Committee Democrats have been investigating former President Trump’s mishandling of presidential records and classified records for more than a year.

Rep. Jamie Raskin noted that Oversight Committee Democrats have been investigating former President Trump’s mishandling of presidential records and classified records for more than a year. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR: TIMELINE OF BIDEN'S CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS DEBACLE

Raskin noted that the Oversight Committee holds primary jurisdiction over the Presidential Records Act, and that Oversight Committee Democrats have been investigating Trump’s mishandling of presidential records and classified records for more than a year. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (Department of Justice via AP)

WHITE HOUSE SAYS IT'S BEING 'TRANSPARENT' ABOUT CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS DESPITE KEEPING UNDER WRAPS FOR MONTHS

In the letter, Raskin asks for all communications related to visitor information from Mar-a-Lago and from Pence's home in Indiana dated Jan.21, 2021, to present. 

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics