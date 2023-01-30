Expand / Collapse search
Comer sounds alarm on Biden's mishandling of classified documents: 'Nothing' he's done is 'normal'

Biden notebooks discovered in Delaware FBI raid may contain classified information: report

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss Biden's alleged mishandling of classified material and former Twitter executives who are expected to testify on the Hunter Biden laptop story. 

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said the investigation into President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information is of the "utmost importance" after it was revealed the FBI discovered notebooks in his Delaware home that may contain classified material. Comer joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss the discovery and the significance of the probe moving forward. 

EXCLUSIVE: WHITE HOUSE SLAMS HOUSE GOP'S 'HYPOCRITICAL' INVESTIGATIONS INTO BIDEN'S RETENTION OF CLASSIFIED RECORDS

JAMES COMER: Nothing that Joe Biden's done with respect to mishandling these classified documents is normal. Take into consideration that he's also being investigated for influence peddling with our adversaries around the world, and it's even more concerning. Look, more information comes out every day where his son, especially, as well as his two brothers, have had shady business dealings with our adversaries around the world, and part of what they would do when they would make a pitch to these shady characters in these foreign countries is prove to them that they actually had direct access to their brother and that they had direct access to people at the highest levels of our federal government. So when we learned that Joe Biden had classified documents from all over the place and that Hunter Biden especially lived in his house where he had those classified documents, we became extra concerned, and that's why this it this investigation is of the utmost importance for the United States Congress as well as the American people.

