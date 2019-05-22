'So infuriating': Tomi Lahren takes on California Democrats' plans to offer health care to illegal immigrants

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren sounded off Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" on the issue of California Democrats considering several plans to offer health care to illegal immigrants in the state.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed $98 million a year to cover low-income illegal immigrants between the ages of 19 and 25, but the state Assembly’s bill would cover all illegal immigrants over the age of 19 living in California – a proposal that would cost an estimated $3.4 billion.

The state Senate, meanwhile, wants to cover adults ages 19 to 25, plus seniors 65 and older. That bill's sponsor, Sen. Maria Elana Durazo, scoffed at cost concerns, noting the state has a projected $21.5 billion budget surplus.

FORMER ACTING ICE DIRECTOR SLAMS GILLIBRAND OVER IMMIGRATION STANCE

Of the 3 million people in California who don’t have health insurance, about 1.8 million are illegal immigrants, according to legislative staffers. Nearly half those have incomes low enough to qualify them for the Medi-Cal program.

ICE TO HIRE CONTRACTOR TO TRANSPORT 225,000 MIGRANTS TO SHELTERS ACROSS THE US

Lahren called it "infuriating" to hear Democrats debate this issue while middle-class Californians struggle to afford housing and rising gas prices and are leaving the state as a result.

"They're not arguing on if we should spend on illegal immigrants, they're arguing over how much we should spend on illegal immigrants," Lahren said, calling it "so tone-deaf" by the state's liberal politicians.

She pointed out that Democrats argue the spending will come from the state's budget surplus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If the state is doing so well, how come we have such income inequality? How come we have the homeless problem we're experiencing? How come we have the taxes on top of taxes?" she asked.

Lahren's daily commentaries, "First Thoughts" and "Final Thoughts" are available weekdays on the Fox Nation streaming platform, along with her interviews on "No Interruption."

Fox News' Bradford Betz and Associated Press contributed to this report.