Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Texas

Texas AG sues Houston mayor and city council over new sanctuary city ordinance limiting ICE cooperation

Paxton says he 'will not allow any local official to push sanctuary policies that make our communities less safe'

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Ari Fleischer: This is how you protect Americans Video

Ari Fleischer: This is how you protect Americans

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer discusses the harms sanctuary cities cause after an accused migrant killer was released under former President Joe Biden on 'America Reports.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Houston city officials over the adoption of a "sanctuary" ordinance designed to limit cooperation between local authorities and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The ordinance, passed by a 12-5 vote last week, ended a Houston police policy that required officers to wait at least 30 minutes for ICE to arrive if a suspect had an immigration warrant. 

The lawsuit names Houston Mayor John Whitmire, the city's 16 council members, and Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz as defendants.

Paxton argued the ordinance violates Senate Bill 4, a state law passed in 2017 that prevents local governments from adopting, enforcing, or endorsing policies that prohibit or materially limit the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

EXCLUSIVE: NYC OFFICIALS REFUSE ICE HOLD FOR ILLEGAL ALIEN ACCUSED IN ARSON THAT KILLED 4 AND INJURED 7: DHS

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaking at a primary election night watch party in Dallas

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Houston city officials over the adoption of a "sanctuary" ordinance. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

"I will not allow any local official to push sanctuary policies that make our communities less safe," Paxton said in a statement. "Under my watch, no Texas city will be a safe harbor for illegals.

"The Texas Legislature passed strong legislation that specifically stops the type of lawless ordinance that Houston adopted," he added. "Houston has no authority to ignore the Constitution and the laws duly enacted by the Legislature. I’m calling on Houston to immediately repeal this ordinance."

LOUISIANA AG URGES NOPD TO COOPERATE FULLY WITH FEDERAL IMMIGRATION AUTHORITIES

In a statement, Whitmire said it was "unfortunate that so much time and resources are being spent on an issue that should not be partisan." He added, "It interferes with our responsibility to keep Houston safe and protect all residents."

Houston City Council member Alejandra Salinas urged the city to defend the ordinance in court.

BOSTON POLICE IGNORED 100% OF ICE DETAINER REQUESTS IN 2025, CITING SANCTUARY LAW

ICE agents detaining a man surrounded by police officials near a car in Houston. The city is being sued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over its adoption of a sanctuary ordinance.

ICE made 422 arrests earlier this year in an operation in Houston spanning just one week. (Fox News)

"It’s no longer a question about whether the City should go to court," she wrote on X. "We’re already there. The Mayor and City Council must vigorously defend the law we voted for and that the City Attorney deemed legal. I stand ready to work with my colleagues to defend our laws and protect Houstonians’ constitutional rights."

Fox News Digital has reached out to several city council members for comment.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also threatened to freeze public safety funding if Houston moves forward with the ordinance.

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott has criticized cities that adopt sanctuary ordinances to shield illegal immigrants from authorities.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he'll freeze public safety funding if Houston moves forward with the ordinance. (Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman)

"Houston received more than $100 million from the state based on a written agreement that they will comply with immigration enforcement," Abbott wrote on X in a Tuesday post. "If they refuse to comply, they better get out their checkbook. It will be costly if they refuse to keep their streets safe."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A special City Council meeting scheduled for Friday was pushed back after Abbott extended the deadline for the city to respond to his funding freeze threat.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue