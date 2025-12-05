Louisiana AG urges NOPD to cooperate fully with federal immigration authorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill is recommending New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick direct the agency to cooperate with federal immigration authorities following a major federal enforcement operation that resulted in the arrest of dozens of criminal illegal immigrants.

In a letter dated Friday to Kirkpatrick, Murill said the department's policies appear to conflict with state law and could be interpreted as "sanctuary" policies, which generally prohibit local authorities from cooperating with federal law enforcement in immigration matters.

"NOPD must 'use best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law,'" the letter states. "I look forward to working with you and NOPD to ensure its policies and actions comply with state law."

"At this time, I recommend that you immediately direct NOPD officers and staff to fully cooperate with ICE and CBP," she added, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

In 2024, Louisiana enacted a law banning jurisdictions from adopting and implementing sanctuary policies.

"As Superintendent of NOPD you are responsible for the issuance and implementation of departmental policies," the letter to Kirkpatrick states. "Policies that fundamentally require officers and employees to refuse to cooperate with ICE except in very limited circumstances violate Louisiana law and could subject the offender to felony prosecution for malfeasance."

The letter came amid a major federal immigration crackdown in the Louisiana region, as well as backlash from anti-ICE advocates.

A New Orleans City Council meeting was thrown into chaos Thursday as anti-ICE protesters stormed the chambers, shouted down officials and clashed with police.

The outburst came one day after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Operation Catahoula Crunch, a two-month federal initiative deploying 250 Border Patrol agents to New Orleans and surrounding areas.

The operation, referred to by protesters as "Swamp Sweep," has intensified backlash from immigrant rights groups and triggered growing unrest at city hall.

The intent is to remove "criminal illegal aliens roaming free thanks to sanctuary policies" that prevent local authorities from honoring ICE arrest detainers, DHS said.