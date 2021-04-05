Texas Gov. Abbott declines to throw first pitch over MLB stance on Georgia voting law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is refusing to throw the first pitch at a Rangers game in protest of Major League Baseball's response to Georgia's controversial voting reforms.

"I was looking forward to throwing out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers' home opening game until @MLB adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about Georgia's election law reforms," Abbott tweeted Monday. "It is shameful that America's pastime is being influenced by partisan politics."

Abbott attached a letter he addressed to Neil Leibman, president of operations and chief operating officer for the Texas Rangers.

GEORGIA COUNTY SET TO LOSE $100 MILLION IN 'DESPERATELY NEEDED' TOURISM REVENUE, SAYS JOBS EXPERT

In it, he told Leibman that while Texas was proud to host the playoff games and World Series in his state last year, it would not seek to host any other MLB special events, including the All-Star Game.

Last week, the league announced it was moving its All-Star Game and MLB Draft from Atlanta, citing the voting legislation.

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box," said Commissioner Rob Manfred.

GEORGIA VOTING LAW: READ FULL TEXT

"In 2020 ... We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game's unwavering support."

The MLB did not immediatley respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In its press release last week, the MLB referenced President Biden's criticisms of the law.

Biden had claimed that Georgia's law blocked people from providing voters with food and water while they stood in line. He also accused the Republican-led state of ending voting at 5 p.m., "when people are just getting off work."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia's law actually standardizes what's considered "normal business hours" to mean 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but still allowed counties to extend their voting hours to as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 7 p.m.

It also allows poll workers to provide self-service water from an unattended receptacle within 150 feet of the polls but prohibits people from political organizations from actively distributing food and drink within that distance.