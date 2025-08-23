Ted Cruz endorses Chip Roy for Texas attorney general: 'No one better'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Saturday endorsed Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, after the conservative congressman announced his candidacy to become the Lone Star State's next attorney general.

Roy, who announced his run on Thursday, is seeking to replace the state's current attorney general, Ken Paxton, who decided not to run for re-election in 2026 and is instead running for U.S. Senate against Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

In his endorsement of Roy, Cruz said there were several excellent candidates running to be the state's next attorney general. Other declared Republican candidates include state Sens. Joan Huffman and Mayes Middleton, as well as former U.S. Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Policy Aaron Reitz.

"There are several excellent candidates right now in the race for Texas Attorney General. All of them are friends of mine, and all of them have been strong supporters of mine for many, many years. Texas is blessed to have an abundance of strong conservatives stepping forward to lead, in such a time as this," Cruz said in a statement on Saturday.

Cruz said Roy was his first chief of staff and has been a close friend and ally for more than 12 years.

"We have been in more fights together than I can count, and I know Chip will always, always, always fight for conservative values," Cruz said.

"With over two decades of dedicated service to Texas, Chip has consistently shown the courage, integrity, and conviction required to defend our great state," he continued. "He is a battle-tested warrior and a fierce defender of the Constitution. I have full confidence that he will stand up for the rule of law, preserve the rights and freedoms of Texans, and hold those who threaten our great state accountable. There is no one better equipped to lead the Office of the Texas Attorney General, and I know that he will ferociously fight and protect the Lone Star State."

Roy made the announcement in a campaign video shared on X, saying he strives to preserve the state's legacy of "liberty, freedom and self-determination."

"Texas has a long and proud tradition of rising to defend our homes, our freedom, and our communities," he wrote in an accompanying message. "I’m running for Attorney General to carry on that legacy… unafraid to fight, unafraid to win, and unafraid to defend Texas at every turn. #LiveFree."

Roy said it has been an honor to represent the 21st Congressional District in the U.S. House and that he was particularly proud "of our work to deliver on President Trump's agenda and fight to drain the swamp."

"I could do it forever and be fulfilled professionally. But representatives should not be permanent. And my experience watching Texans unite in response to the devastating Hill Country floods made clear that I want to come home," Roy said in a statement. "I want to take my experience in Congress, as a federal prosecutor, and as First Assistant Attorney General to fight for Texas from Texas."

"Texas is under assault – from open-border politicians, radical leftists and faceless foreign corporations that threaten our sovereignty, safety and our way of life," he added. "It's time to draw a line in the sand. As Attorney General, I will fight every single day for our God-given rights, for our families and for the future of Texas."

Roy has served in the U.S. House since 2019.

