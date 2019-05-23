Rep. Chip Roy

Reps. Roy, Jordan, Biggs: Pelosi, Dems just don't care about our national emergency
House Democrats spent two years in the minority last Congress admonishing Republicans for not doing enough to protect and care for migrant children crossing the nation’s southern border. Now in the majority with control over the House floor, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her conference are poised to let funding for the Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) program run out. Why? They never cared in the first place.
A health care bailout for insurers paves the way to single-payer
ObamaCare repeal: GOP leaders are missing their chance
The Republican Party has been afforded a historic moment in time to transform America’s health care system to one that offers the best we could dream of – plenty of doctors, low cost insurance options, affordable medicine -- all while maximizing the number of individuals receiving the care they need.