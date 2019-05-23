Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Rep. Chip Roy

Rep. Chip Roy

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) represents the 21st Congressional District of Texas and is the former First Assistant Attorney General of Texas.  
Reps. Roy, Jordan, Biggs: Pelosi, Dems just don't care about our national emergency
16 hours ago

Reps. Roy, Jordan, Biggs: Pelosi, Dems just don't care about our national emergency

House Democrats spent two years in the minority last Congress admonishing Republicans for not doing enough to protect and care for migrant children crossing the nation’s southern border. Now in the majority with control over the House floor, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her conference are poised to let funding for the Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) program run out. Why? They never cared in the first place.