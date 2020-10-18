Steelworkers union projects Biden-Harris logo on side on Chicago's Trump Tower

The United Steelworkers union trolled President Trump over the weekend when it used a “bat light” to project a giant campaign logo for former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., onto the side of Trump Tower in downtown Chicago.

In photos taken on Saturday evening, a giant blue Biden/Harris logo is seen projected onto the side of the skyscraper just above Trump’s own name on his building.

The United Steelworkers endorsed Biden’s candidacy back in May and have been using their “bat light” to project the Biden/Harris logo on the side of a number of Chicago landmarks in recent weeks, including Wrigley Field and the Chicago Theatre.

Illinois is far from a battleground state in the upcoming election, with 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton taking the state by 16 points and President Barack Obama winning it by almost 17 points.

But neighboring Wisconsin is very much up for grabs after Trump famously flipped the state in 2016 and forcing Democrats to refocus their efforts to winning back support in the Badger state. The most recent average of polls by RealClearPolitics has Biden holding a 6.1 point lead over Trump with just a little more than two weeks to go to Election Day.

Nationally Biden holds a 8.9 point lead over Trump.

In addition to public polling that indicates Biden has an edge, the former vice president enjoys another considerable advantage over Trump: money. Over the past four months, his campaign has raised over $1 billion, and that has enabled him to eclipse Trump's once-massive cash advantage.

That's become apparent in advertising, where Biden and his Democratic allies are on pace to spend twice as much as Trump and the Republicans in the closing days of the race, according to data from the ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.

Though Trump has pulled back from advertising in Midwestern states that secured his 2016 win, he's invested heavily elsewhere, including North Carolina, where he is on pace to slightly outspend Biden in the days ahead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.