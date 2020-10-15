Trump says if he and Pelosi agree on stimulus package, Senate GOP will get on board

President Trump said Thursday that he is “ready to sign” a fourth coronavirus stimulus package, and if he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi strike a deal, Senate Republicans will get on board.

During a town hall hosted by NBC News Thursday night, the president said he and his administration “are ready to sign.”

“You know who I am negotiating against? Nancy Pelosi. She doesn’t want to give the money,” he said. “This is not our people’s fault. This is China’s fault.”

The president went on to say, again, that he is “ready to sign a big beautiful stimulus.”

“I want it to be big, I want it to be bold,” he said.

TODAY show anchor Savannah Guthrie pressed the president, asking whether Senate Republicans, too, would support a fourth stimulus package.

“They’ll go,” he said. “I haven’t asked them to because I can’t get through Nancy Pelosi.”

He added: “If Nancy Pelosi and I—if we agree with something—the Republicans will agree to it.”

For months, Congress has struggled to reach an agreement on additional stimulus. Negotiations first collapsed in early August, prompting Trump to sign four executive measures intended to provide relief to families still reeling from the virus-induced crisis, including temporarily extending supplemental jobless aid at $300 a week.

Although Democrats and Republicans broadly agree that another bill is necessary to aid the economy's recovery, they sharply disagree over the size and scope of it. House Democrats passed a $2.2 trillion aid package last week, and the Trump administration countered with a $1.6 trillion plan. Pelosi rejected that as "inadequate" before the White House came back with the higher offer.

The White House and Pelosi are still in talks as of Thursday. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will put a bill on the Senate floor next week, which is likely to be worth approximately $500 billion.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.