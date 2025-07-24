'Star Wars bar of leftists': Weingarten, Hunter, Mamdani prove Dems led by extreme figures, senator says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The prominence within the Democratic Party of AFT union boss Randi Weingarten, New York Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani and Hunter Biden proves it is being led by "a Star Wars bar of leftists," Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., said Wednesday.

Weingarten's appearance with democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., at an event midday Thursday, the viral Hunter Biden interview broadcast over the weekend, and Mamdani's upset of more moderate former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the New York City mayoral primary show Democrats don't have the leadership to bring together Middle America, Schmitt said.

"You look at the players right now with Randi Weingarten and Hunter Biden, you know, the communist in New York, I mean it's just a Star Wars bar of leftists that are in charge of that party," Schmitt said.

"And so I think they do not know how to get back to a place where they can appeal to mainstream America. Whether Bernie Sanders is talking to her or if other casts of characters are reaching out to radicals – and by the way [Randi] should be ashamed of herself for what she did to kids during COVID."

Weingarten had advocated for keeping schools closed during the pandemic, while parents criticized the fact that their children appeared to be suffering socially and educationally from remote learning.

Schmitt said it's up to Democrats themselves to figure out how to craft a message that will appeal to the middle.

"But for us [Republicans] I think we stay focused on the accomplishments. The ‘big, beautiful bill’ delivered for working-class folks, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime. We front-loaded that money to secure our board. We front-loaded that money for our military to keep people safe. You look at the rescissions package, where we save $9 billion in taxpayer money cutting off these woke outlets. So, there's a lot for us to talk about – there's a lot to be proud of," Schmitt went on.

When asked about Biden's interview and revelations, including former President Joe Biden's reported use of Ambien ahead of his disastrous debate, Schmitt said he couldn't attest to whether that is the main explanation of the Delaware Democrat's "mental decline that everyone covered up."

"I do think that sort of unhinged interview is kind of emblematic of the state of the Democrat Party at this point, and they're just blaming everybody," he said, as Hunter Biden blamed numerous top figures, including former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, actor George Clooney, Obama aides-turned-podcasters Tommy Vietor and Jon Favreau; however not by name in their case.

"They don't have a message. They don't have a leader. So, I'm sure Democrats don't like having Hunter Biden be their spokesperson right now. But they also have a Communist that they just elected in a primary in New York."

Ahead of the Thursday town hall with Weingarten, Sanders said it remains "unacceptable that, in the richest country in the history of the world, 40% of teachers have to work extra jobs just to make ends meet."

A statement from Sanders' office said he, Markey, Weingarten and NEA union vice president Princess Moss will join 100 other teachers to discuss "burnout and disinvestment" affecting the "quality of public education."

In "A New Hope," Luke Skywalker enters the Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine to meet Obi-Wan Kenobi and Chewbacca, as a slew of macabre characters loiter about and drink. He is randomly attacked by Ponda Baba – who is then killed by Kenobi.

Fox News Digital reached out to Weingarten via AFT and Mamdani for comment.