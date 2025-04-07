Former Clinton advisor calls out the 'rudderless' Democratic Party for being 'out of touch' with America

Doug Schoen, a former advisor to President Bill Clinton, said on Monday the Democratic Party is missing the mark when it comes to their leadership, direction and strategy.

"The Democrats were and are out of step with the American people," Schoen said on "Fox and Friends." "The American people want to move in the direction Donald Trump is moving in terms of the budget, certainly the border."

He added, "They probably don’t want to move as quickly as he does, but they see my party as rudderless, leaderless, without a message strategy and out of touch with the American people. And I think the polls bear that out."

Fox News host Charles Hurt asked Schoen about recent remarks from Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., where he told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos about the biggest mistake Democrats made in 2024.

"The biggest mistake is not centering people enough. A lot of people voted for Donald Trump because they trusted him and didn’t trust that Democrats could deliver for them," Booker said.

Hurt also highlighted comments from Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who said on Sunday's "Meet the Press" that Democrats "were guilty of not thinking big and not acting big."

"One thing that we see, you know, with the Trump Administration is you can move the country far and fast if you have the courage of your convictions, if you’re willing to be bold," Schiff added.

Schoen said his party has drastically changed.

"I’ve been a centrist since the days when I worked for Bill Clinton in the White House," Schoen said. "I believe in a moderate Democratic Party. And right now, my party exists only to oppose the Republicans. It doesn’t have new ideas, fresh ideas, frankly, any ideas other than oppose, which works if Trump is unpopular, but doesn’t work in a national election."

A recent Fox News poll found that 49% of voters approve of President Donald Trump’s job in the White House, with nine in 10 Republicans approving of Trump, and the same number of Democrats disapproving.

Democrats in Congress, however, are facing a tougher reception, with 66% of voters disapproving of the job they are doing, and only 30% approving.

