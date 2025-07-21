Hunter Biden rages against ‘f---ing thug’ Trump, invokes KKK in immigration rant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunter Biden raged against President Donald Trump and his mass deportation efforts during an expletive-laden interview with a Philadelphia podcaster in which he calls his father’s successor a "f---ing thug" and draws parallels to 19th-century government actions against Black freedmen.

Biden and "Channel 5" podcaster Andrew Callaghan spoke for three hours on a range of topics, from the former first son’s cocaine use, to the former president’s disastrous debate, to theories that he was marketing paintings to assuage overseas interests in favor of his dad.

On immigration, Biden began by revisiting the Reconstruction era and the Ku Klux Klan’s early role as a voter suppression organization against Black Americans.

He discussed an 1873 incident in Colfax, Louisiana, when former Confederate militiamen and the Klan converged with a cannon on a courthouse where several Black men were defending GOP officeholders following a contested election.

Many of those defenders were slaughtered outside the courthouse and Biden said such violence and intimidation continued throughout the country thereafter.

Connecting that time to the present, Biden said America gets stuck in a "permanent Jim Crow loop" that when the "more perfect union" is nearly realized, a "symbiosis between money and power" ruins it.

"There is a minority group that those in power, that came into power through democratically elected means, are going to target this minority group because they're stealing all the jobs," he said, as clips played of Trump from 2016 speaking about "Mexico not sending their best" and claims of migrants "eating the dogs" in Ohio.

"And what we're going to do is we're going to send masked men to this marginalized group, and we are going to take them, put them on planes, put them on buses, put them on trains, and send them to a prison camp in a foreign country," Biden fumed.

"What am I describing right then? Am I describing Germany? Or am I just describing the United States right now? Because I will tell you what. You think that the prison in El Salvador is not a f---ing concentration camp, you're out of your f---ing mind."

Biden then claimed White men are "45 times more likely" to commit a violent crime than illegal immigrants.

He also reserved invective for former President Barack Obama’s top acolytes, including the "Pod Save America" hosts, and top advisors David Axelrod and Rahm Emanuel.

Biden said Axelrod wrongly surmised that Democrats need to understand why people are upset and appeal to them.

"Well, the only people that f---ing appealed to those f---ing White voters was Joe Biden, 81 years old, and he got 81 million votes. And he did because, not because he appeased their f---ing Trumpian sense, but because he challenged it," Biden said.

"And he said, you can be an 81-year-old Catholic from f---ing Scranton that doesn't understand it, but still has empathy for transgender people and immigrants," he said, as Callaghan posted a photo of former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine, who also served in the Biden administration.

If he were president, Biden said, he would call Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and warn him that "you either f---ing send them back [to the U.S.] or I'm going to f---ing invade."

"It's a f---ing crime what they're doing. He's a f---ing dictator thug," he added.

When Callaghan asked if Biden meant Trump or Bukele was a "thug," Biden indicated "both."

"Luckily for the American people, a house cat has a better chance of being President than Hunter," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital in response to Biden's comments. "If anyone agreed with Hunter’s unhinged rantings, Kamala Harris would be in the White House right now. But the American people sent President Trump back to the White House because they wanted him to undo all of Joe Biden’s disastrous policies – including his open borders agenda that let countless criminal illegal aliens come into our country."