'Squad' member mourns 'empty' Thanksgiving seats due to 'loved ones abducted & deported,' 'mass incarceration'

As Americans around the nation celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday, progressive Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — a member of the left-wing cadre of House lawmakers known as the "Squad" — indicated that there were vacant seats at some tables due to people being "abducted & deported."

"This Thanksgiving, I'm thinking of our neighbors with an empty seat at the dinner table. Those with loved ones abducted & deported from their families. Those we lost due to gun violence, mass incarceration, & more. A more just America is possible, if we fight for it," Pressley said in the post.

President Donald Trump's administration has been cracking down on illegal immigration.

DEM REP CONDEMNS TRUMP ADMIN FOR BEING 'CRUEL ENOUGH' TO ISSUE WORK REQUIREMENTS FOR FOOD STAMPS

Democratic Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, another squad member, said that Thanksgiving reminds some people of "stolen land and broken treaties."

"Thanksgiving is a time of gratitude and community for many, but it’s also a reminder of stolen land and broken treaties for others. As we give thanks today, let’s also honor Indigenous communities by committing to the fight for sovereignty, justice, and freedom," Lee declared in a post on Thursday.

SQUAD 2.0: MEET AMERICA'S NEXT WAVE OF RADICAL DEMOCRATS SHAPING THE PARTY'S FUTURE

In a post last month, Pressley indicated that Americans are living "on stolen land."

"Happy Indigenous People’s Day! We are all on stolen land," Pressley declared in the post.

'SQUAD' DEM LAUNCHES COMEBACK HOUSE BID AFTER ANTI-ISRAEL VIEWS TORPEDOED CAMPAIGN: 'WE NEED A FIGHTER'

"And while Republicans try to whitewash American history, we acknowledge our country’s role in inflicting trauma on our Indigenous neighbors. We'll keep celebrating their contributions, centering Native voices in our policymaking, & building a more just, equitable future," she added.