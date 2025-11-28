Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

The Squad

'Squad' member mourns 'empty' Thanksgiving seats due to 'loved ones abducted & deported,' 'mass incarceration'

Rep. Ayanna Pressley declared that 'A more just America is possible, if we fight for it'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Americans around the nation celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday, progressive Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — a member of the left-wing cadre of House lawmakers known as the "Squad" — indicated that there were vacant seats at some tables due to people being "abducted & deported." 

"This Thanksgiving, I'm thinking of our neighbors with an empty seat at the dinner table. Those with loved ones abducted & deported from their families. Those we lost due to gun violence, mass incarceration, & more. A more just America is possible, if we fight for it," Pressley said in the post.

President Donald Trump's administration has been cracking down on illegal immigration.

DEM REP CONDEMNS TRUMP ADMIN FOR BEING ‘CRUEL ENOUGH’ TO ISSUE WORK REQUIREMENTS FOR FOOD STAMPS

Rep. Ayanna Pressley

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., listens during a news conference near the U.S. Capitol Building on Sept. 25, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Democratic Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, another squad member, said that Thanksgiving reminds some people of "stolen land and broken treaties."

"Thanksgiving is a time of gratitude and community for many, but it’s also a reminder of stolen land and broken treaties for others. As we give thanks today, let’s also honor Indigenous communities by committing to the fight for sovereignty, justice, and freedom," Lee declared in a post on Thursday.

SQUAD 2.0: MEET AMERICA'S NEXT WAVE OF RADICAL DEMOCRATS SHAPING THE PARTY'S FUTURE

Rep. Summer Lee

Ranking Member Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., looks on as DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari testifies before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement in the Rayburn House Office Building on July 23, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

In a post last month, Pressley indicated that Americans are living "on stolen land."

"Happy Indigenous People’s Day! We are all on stolen land," Pressley declared in the post

‘SQUAD’ DEM LAUNCHES COMEBACK HOUSE BID AFTER ANTI-ISRAEL VIEWS TORPEDOED CAMPAIGN: ‘WE NEED A FIGHTER’

Rep. Ayanna Pressley

Ayanna Pressley speaks during the SXSW Conference & Festivals held at the Austin Convention Center on March 9, 2025, in Austin, Texas (Amy E. Price/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And while Republicans try to whitewash American history, we acknowledge our country’s role in inflicting trauma on our Indigenous neighbors. We'll keep celebrating their contributions, centering Native voices in our policymaking, & building a more just, equitable future," she added. 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue