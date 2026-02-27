Susie Wiles’ lawyer denies approving FBI recording, says he’d lose license over ‘stunt’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles’ attorney in 2023 is disputing claims that he agreed to let the Biden-era FBI record a call with his client without her knowledge, according to a report.

"If I ever pulled a stunt like that I wouldn’t – and shouldn’t – have a license to practice law," the unidentified attorney said, according to Axios. "I’m as shocked as Susie."

The denial comes as scrutiny intensifies around the FBI’s use of subpoenas and investigative tools during Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Trump-related probes ahead of President Donald Trump's 2024 re-election.

Reuters first disclosed the subpoenas Wednesday, reporting that the Biden FBI subpoenaed Wiles' and now-FBI Director Kash Patel's phone records in 2022 and 2023, when both were private citizens. Smith was investigating claims Trump worked to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, resort.

At least 10 FBI employees were fired Wednesday over the matter, Fox News Digital previously learned.

Amid the revelations, two FBI officials said that FBI agents recorded a phone call between Wiles and her attorney in 2023. Wiles’ attorney was aware the call was being recorded and consented, but Wiles was not informed, the officials claimed.

The lawyer, whose name has not been publicly released, pushed back that he "categorically denies he allowed his client to be recorded by the FBI," according to Axios reporter Marc Caputo.

Wiles reportedly "believes him & that the Biden-era FBI may have lied about it," Caputo wrote on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Wiles for comment, but did not immediately receive replies. Fox News Digital also reached out to the FBI for comment Friday morning.

The report sparked conservatives and Trump allies to back the unidentified lawyer and balk at the case overall.

"I know the long time lawyer ….and I believe him - This is a violation of basic constitutional rights every American by right - has. We need accountability and we need action," Trump 2024 co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita posted to X.

"So the lawyer Biden’s FBI eavesdropped on during a call with Susie Wiles said he had no idea it happened," OutKick founder Clay Travis posted to X. "This is a huge story. Biden’s FBI spied on Trump’s campaign manager in the 2024 campaign."

Wiles was reportedly stunned by the news of the subpoenas, with Axios reporting that she told associates Thursday, "I am in shock."

Patel issued a similar statement on Wednesday.

"It is outrageous and deeply alarming that the previous FBI leadership secretly subpoenaed my own phone records — along with those of now White House chief of staff Susie Wiles — using flimsy pretexts and burying the entire process in prohibited case files designed to evade all oversight," he said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.