Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

White House

Susie Wiles’ lawyer denies approving FBI recording, says he’d lose license over ‘stunt’

Susie Wiles' lawyer disputes FBI officials' account of 2023 phone call

Emma Colton By Emma Colton Fox News
close
Kerri Urbahn reacts to Biden's FBI subpoenaing Kash Patel and Susie Wiles' phone records Video

Kerri Urbahn reacts to Biden's FBI subpoenaing Kash Patel and Susie Wiles' phone records

Kash Patel reveals the Biden administration's FBI subpoenaed his and Susie Wiles' phone records during the federal investigation into the 2020 election. Fox News legal expert Kerri Urbahn says she's 'shocked' and 'angry' after the revelation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles’ attorney in 2023 is disputing claims that he agreed to let the Biden-era FBI record a call with his client without her knowledge, according to a report.

"If I ever pulled a stunt like that I wouldn’t – and shouldn’t – have a license to practice law,"  the unidentified attorney said, according to Axios. "I’m as shocked as Susie." 

The denial comes as scrutiny intensifies around the FBI’s use of subpoenas and investigative tools during Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Trump-related probes ahead of President Donald Trump's 2024 re-election.

Reuters first disclosed the subpoenas Wednesday, reporting that the Biden FBI subpoenaed Wiles' and now-FBI Director Kash Patel's phone records in 2022 and 2023, when both were private citizens. Smith was investigating claims Trump worked to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, resort. 

Susie Wiles in Oval Office

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles' attorney reportedly denied that he consented to the FBI recording his client in 2023.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

At least 10 FBI employees were fired Wednesday over the matter, Fox News Digital previously learned. 

Amid the revelations, two FBI officials said that FBI agents recorded a phone call between Wiles and her attorney in 2023. Wiles’ attorney was aware the call was being recorded and consented, but Wiles was not informed, the officials claimed. 

The lawyer, whose name has not been publicly released, pushed back that he "categorically denies he allowed his client to be recorded by the FBI," according to Axios reporter Marc Caputo

Wiles reportedly "believes him & that the Biden-era FBI may have lied about it," Caputo wrote on X. 

A federal official speaks at a podium with FBI insignia during a press conference announcing a major fugitive arrest.

FBI Director Kash Patel announces the apprehension of Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder and FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive, during a press conference in Ontario, California, on Jan. 23, 2026. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Wiles for comment, but did not immediately receive replies. Fox News Digital also reached out to the FBI for comment Friday morning. 

FBI SUBPOENA OF PHONE RECORDS LEAVES TRUMP CHIEF OF STAFF 'IN SHOCK': REPORT

The report sparked conservatives and Trump allies to back the unidentified lawyer and balk at the case overall. 

"I know the long time lawyer ….and I believe him - This is a violation of basic constitutional rights every American by right - has. We need accountability and we need action," Trump 2024 co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita posted to X. 

"So the lawyer Biden’s FBI eavesdropped on during a call with Susie Wiles said he had no idea it happened," OutKick founder Clay Travis posted to X. "This is a huge story. Biden’s FBI spied on Trump’s campaign manager in the 2024 campaign." 

GRASSLEY: BIDEN DOJ BYPASSED CONSTITUTIONAL SAFEGUARDS BY SUBPOENAING SENATOR PHONE RECORDS

Jack Smith

Former US special counsel Jack Smith, testifies before the House Judiciary Committee about his investigations into President Donald Trump, in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 22, 2026. ( SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Wiles was reportedly stunned by the news of the subpoenas, with Axios reporting that she told associates Thursday, "I am in shock."

Patel issued a similar statement on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is outrageous and deeply alarming that the previous FBI leadership secretly subpoenaed my own phone records — along with those of now White House chief of staff Susie Wiles — using flimsy pretexts and burying the entire process in prohibited case files designed to evade all oversight," he said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. 

Related Article

JONATHAN TURLEY: Jack Smith’s secret surveillance of Patel and Wiles should alarm us all
JONATHAN TURLEY: Jack Smith’s secret surveillance of Patel and Wiles should alarm us all

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue