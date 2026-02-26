Newsom staffer who told California reporter to 'f--- off' is raking in massive taxpayer-funded salary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Isaac "Izzy" Gardon, a longtime Gavin Newsom staffer who made headlines earlier this week for telling a national reporter to "f--- off" after she pressed him on the California governor's reported dyslexia diagnosis, is raking in a hefty six-figure salary, a Fox News Digital review found.

While Newsom's dyslexia diagnosis has been public for decades, interest in the matter was amplified amid the California governor's book tour he launched this month. During one of his first stops on the tour, in Atlanta, Newsom was asked about his dyslexia in conversation with Democratic Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens, who asked what he hoped readers would take away from the discussion about his diagnosis in the governor's new book.

"I’m like you. I’m no better than you. You know, I’m a 960 SAT guy," Newsom said in response, garnering criticism online that he was pandering to the Black community.

Amid the rebukes from MAGA world and Republicans, Real Clear Politics (RCP) national correspondent Susan Crabtree reached out to Gardon for verification on his childhood disability diagnosis. In response, Gardon told her to "respectfully, f--- off."

The testy response led to further criticism targeting Newsom's office and Gardon, including from RCP's Carl Cannon, who questioned why people who are offended so deeply by Trump "consistently imitate his worst behavior." Newsom's press office has been known to meet the White House's pointed and often hostile social media posts targeting Democrats, which frequently include AI generated images, with similarly hostile social media posts targeting Trump and Republicans.

When reached for comment on this story, Gardon told Fox News Digital that "Susan is not a journalist."

"She’s a MAGA blogger who writes about conspiracy theories," Gardon added.

Transparent California, a statewide public pay and pension database, revealed that Gardon is being paid quite handsomely to be one of Newsom's most ardent defenders online. Gardon has risen in stature from an administrative assistant making around $30,000 per year in 2019, to earning $212,154.02 in 2024 as a senior assistant and a in Newsom's office.

Gardon's "regular pay" in 2024 was $152,091.05. That was also supplemented by nearly $57,000 in benefits and another $3,141.16 in "other pay," according to the database, leading to a combined annual payment of $212,154.02. However, his current pay, which does not appear to be publicly available online, is likely to be higher.

Following news of Gardon's response to Crabtree's follow-up, a senior reporter for the California Post also shared an email from Gardon in response to one of his media inquiries.

In Gardon's response, he referred to the New York Post as the "New York Comic Book." Then, when Koehn followed up, indicating the San Francisco Chronicle was covering the same story, Gardon replied, "I'd put that outlet in the same bucket," according to Koehn, who posted screenshots of the pair's back-and-forth on X.

While some top Newsom staffers have praised Gardon's style, including his boss and senior advisor of communications, Bob Salladay, who told Politico that "Izzy’s creativity and imagination is part of what the governor is doing." Some Democratic operatives have vocally been critical about his communication style, including Garry Tan, a prolific Democratic donor and CEO of Y Combinator

"Most unprofessional person to ever work in politics," Tan posted on X. "Izzy Gardon brings shame to the Newsom campaign."

Gardon also came under fire earlier this month when he referred to rapper and MAGA activist Nicki Minaj as a "stupid hoe" on X. He defended his social media post by pointing to her 2012 song called, "Stupid Hoe."