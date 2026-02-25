Corporate America is on the move, and these red states are cashing in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wave of corporate relocations is reshaping the U.S. economy, and Texas is emerging as the clear winner.

According to a report by CBRE, one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate brokerage firms, 561 companies have relocated their headquarters nationwide since 2018. The research shows many companies are reassessing tax climates, operating costs and growth prospects as they consider a move.

That’s significant, because these moves are often driven by long-term financial and growth strategies, not just geography — giving business-friendly states a competitive edge.



From Texas to Tennessee, those states are racking up new headquarters, while blue strongholds like California and New York are losing companies at a notable clip.

The Lone Star State clearly dominates the relocation map. Dallas-Fort Worth captured 100 headquarters moves between 2018 and 2024 — the most of any metro in the country — while Austin secured another 81 and Houston added 31. Combined, those three markets accounted for more relocations than most entire states, cementing Texas' outsized role in reshaping the corporate landscape.

Meanwhile, California metros saw the steepest net losses, led by the San Francisco Bay Area with a net loss of 156 headquarters over the same period.

As blue states debate regulation and tax policy, Texas business leaders say the state's approach is paying off. Megan Mauro, interim president and CEO of the Texas Association of Business, points to the state’s tax structure and lighter regulatory climate as key draws.

"We have a light regulatory touch and no personal or corporate income tax," Mauro said, citing Texas' recent $25 billion surplus as evidence of what she calls a competitive tax environment.

Her argument aligns with research from CBRE, which found that companies most often cite lower taxes , reduced operating costs and stronger growth opportunities when relocating their headquarters.

The shift has intensified scrutiny of tax policy in high-cost states. Steve Moore, economist and co-founder of Unleash Prosperity, said those states risk driving away wealth and investment.

"It is common sense for business leaders to pick places for future financial success rather than economic suffocation," Moore told Fox News Digital.

He argued that proposals such as California’s 2026 Billionaire Tax Act are accelerating the outflow of the state's ultra-wealthy residents to lower-tax states like Texas and Florida.



"These business tycoons are running to states like Florida and Texas because of lower taxes, economic freedom and future economic prosperity," he said, describing it as "voting with their feet."

That shift is also reflected in population data.

From 2021 to 2024, Texas and Florida posted the largest net population gains, while California and several northeastern states recorded some of the steepest losses, according to IRS and U.S. Census Bureau data.

Moore added that the broader economic implications extend beyond corporate balance sheets.

Growth in states like Texas can expand the tax base and provide additional funding flexibility for infrastructure, education and other priorities — often without raising tax rates.

Economic performance frequently shapes midterm messaging, and migration trends like these are poised to feature in debates over tax competitiveness.

Whether those patterns endure remains to be seen. For now, though, population flows are reinforcing a broader argument: tax policy is no longer an abstract debate — it’s shaping where Americans choose to build their futures.