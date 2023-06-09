Special Counsel Jack Smith points to 'gravity' of crimes Trump is charged with

Special Counsel Jack Smith highlighted what he said was the "gravity" of the crimes former President Trump has been charged with as the result of his investigation, suggesting the alleged violations put the United States at risk.

"I invite everyone to read it in full to understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged," he said after the 37-count federal indictment of Trump was unsealed Friday.

"The men and woman of the United States intelligence community and armed forces dedicate their lives to protecting our nation and its laws that protect national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States, and they must be enforced," Smith said. "Violations of those laws put our country at risk."

Smith said Trump was charged with "felony violations of our national security laws, as well as participating in a conspiracy to obstruct justice," Smith said in a statement from his office Friday afternoon.

He promised the government will seek a "speedy trial" and stressed that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

"It's very important for me to note that the defendants in this case must be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law," Smith said. "To that end, my office will seek a speedy trial in this matter, consistent with the public interest and the rights of the accused."

Smith further thanked the "dedicated public servants of the Federal Bureau of Investigation with whom my office is conducting this investigation and who worked tirelessly every day upholding the rule of law in our country."



"I'm deeply proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with them," Smith said.

Smith touted his team, calling his prosecutors "among the most talented and experienced in the Department of Justice."



The indictment was voted by a grand jury of citizens in the Southern District of Florida.