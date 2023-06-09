Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics
Published

Trump aide indicted in classified documents investigation

Charges come after Trump was indicted in the same probe led by Special Counsel Jack Smith

By Bill Mears , Brooke Singman | Fox News
close
Jonathan Turley: This indictment is a ‘serious threat,’ ‘significant impact’ Video

Jonathan Turley: This indictment is a ‘serious threat,’ ‘significant impact’

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley tells ‘America’s Newsroom’ that this indictment is a ‘different ballgame’ from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s indictment against Trump.

A close aide to former President Trump has been indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation of the former president’s handling of classified documents, two sources confirm to Fox News. 

Walt Nauta, who served as a Trump personal aide and valet in the White House and later at Mar-a-Lago, was the second to be indicted in Smith's investigation, following Trump's indictment on Thursday night. 

The exact charges Nauta faces was not immediately clear.      

The indictment from a federal grand jury in Miami remains under seal, and there was no immediate confirmation from the Justice Department.

Sources told Fox News that Nauta was seen on surveillance video moving boxes of sensitive material from a storage area at a time when the government had sought information about those documents. At some point, he reportedly had stopped speaking with investigators.    

It is unclear whether other current or former Trump aides or associates could be charged in the classified documents investigation. 

More from Politics