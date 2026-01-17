Spanberger takes swipe at Trump admin, says Virginians worried about 'recklessness coming out of Washington'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrat Abigail Spanberger took multiple swipes at the Trump administration on Saturday as she was sworn-in as Virginia’s first female governor.

Spanberger, who handily defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in November and takes over for Republican Glenn Youngkin, told a crowd at the State Capitol that, "I know many of you are worried about the recklessness coming out of Washington."

"You are worried about policies that are hurting our communities, cutting health care access , imperiling rural hospitals and driving up costs. You are worried about Washington policies that are closing off markets, hurting innovation and private industry, and attacking those who have devoted their lives to public service," Spanberger said.

"You are worried about an administration that is gilding buildings while schools crumble, breaking, breaking, breaking the social safety net and sowing fear across our communities, betraying the values of who we are as Americans, the very values that we celebrate here on these steps," she continued.

"And across the Commonwealth, everything keeps getting a bit more expensive. Groceries, medicine, day care, the electricity bill, rent and the mortgage. Families are strained, kids are stressed, and so much just seems to be getting harder and harder," Spanberger added.

She then said, "Growing up, my parents always taught me that when faced with something unacceptable, you must speak up."

"You must take action. You must right what you believe is wrong and fix what isn't working. And I know that some who are here today, or watching from home, may disagree with the litany of challenges and the hardships that I laid out," Spanberger also said. "Your perspective may differ from mine, but that does not preclude us from working together where we may find common cause."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for a response to Spanberger's remarks.

"The history and the gravity of this moment are not lost on me. I maintain an abiding sense of gratitude to those who work, generation after generation, to ensure women could be among those casting ballots," Spanberger said at one point during her speech.

