Youngkin backs JD Vance for 2028, calls vice president a 'great' GOP nominee

EXCLUSIVE — If he eventually goes ahead with a likely 2028 White House run, Vice President JD Vance will have the backing of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia.

"I think Vice President Vance would be a great nominee," Youngkin said in an exclusive interview on "Fox News Sunday," as he looked to the race to succeed term-limited President Donald Trump.

Youngkin told Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich that "as people speculate on what's going to happen down the road in 2028, I agree with President Trump and [Secretary of State] Marco Rubio. I think JD Vance would make a great, great presidential nominee."

The answer by Youngkin, who's been viewed the past two years by political pundits as a potential contender for the 2028 GOP presidential nomination, was the first time he's publicly weighed in the next White House race.

Youngkin's "Fox News Sunday" interview came just days before completing his single term as governor of Virginia, which by law prevents governors from running for re-election and serving consecutive terms.

While Vance has yet to say anything publicly on whether he'll launch a 2028 campaign to succeed Trump, he is considered by many on the right to be the president's heir apparent to eventually take over the MAGA and America First mantles.

Vance was endorsed last month by Erika Kirk at an annual summit hosted by Turning Point USA, the increasingly influential and politically powerful conservative group.

The backing of the vice president by Turning Point , which is particularly influential among younger conservatives and whose political arm has built up a powerful grassroot outreach operation, could give Vance a major boost if he does launch a White House bid next year.

Youngkin energized Republicans nationwide in 2021, as the first-time candidate who hailed from the party’s business wing edged out former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe to become the first GOP candidate in a dozen years to win a gubernatorial election in the one-time swing state that had trended toward the Democrats over the previous decade.

The governor instantly became a Republican rock star and speculation stirred about a possible future White House run.

But the governor always demurred when asked about a possible presidential bid, saying countless times over the past few years that his political focus was solely on Virginia and that he intended to "finish strong."

Youngkin is likely to campaign for fellow Republicans in this year's midterm elections, when the GOP aims to hold its House and Senate majorities, and 36 states hold contests for governor.

"I think the most important thing we can do, just like Vice President Vance said recently, is stay focused on the here and now. We have to deliver. We have to deliver for Americans and Virginians. We have huge elections in 2026 to keep and expand our majorities in the House and the Senate," Youngkin said as he pointed to the midterms.

And he reiterated, "I just deeply respect the vice president's reminder that we have to stay focused on today. And if we stay focused on today and deliver results, then Americans will continue to extend our license to lead."