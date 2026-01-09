Expand / Collapse search
FOX News Sunday

Youngkin backs JD Vance for 2028, calls vice president a 'great' GOP nominee

Virginia governor's backing comes as he completes his single term and was viewed as potential 2028 contender himself

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published | Updated
Glenn Youngkin reflects on his first term as Virginia's governor Video

Glenn Youngkin reflects on his first term as Virginia's governor

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., joins 'Fox News Sunday' to reflect on his first term as governor, Republicans' election losses in 2025, what issues Americans want solved moving forward and more.

EXCLUSIVE — If he eventually goes ahead with a likely 2028 White House run, Vice President JD Vance will have the backing of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia.

"I think Vice President Vance would be a great nominee," Youngkin said in an exclusive interview on "Fox News Sunday," as he looked to the race to succeed term-limited President Donald Trump.

Youngkin told Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich that "as people speculate on what's going to happen down the road in 2028, I agree with President Trump and [Secretary of State] Marco Rubio. I think JD Vance would make a great, great presidential nominee."

The answer by Youngkin, who's been viewed the past two years by political pundits as a potential contender for the 2028 GOP presidential nomination, was the first time he's publicly weighed in the next White House race.

WHITE HOUSE RACE UNDERWAY: WITH 2026 LOOMING, BOTH PARTIES ARE ALREADY PLAYING FOR 2028

Vice President JD Vance visits Hurricane Helene affected Virigina

Vice President JD Vance meets with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Damascus, Virginia, on Jan. 27, 2025, to survey damage from Hurricane Helene. (Audrey Conklin/Fox News Digital)

Youngkin's "Fox News Sunday" interview came just days before completing his single term as governor of Virginia, which by law prevents governors from running for re-election and serving consecutive terms.

While Vance has yet to say anything publicly on whether he'll launch a 2028 campaign to succeed Trump, he is considered by many on the right to be the president's heir apparent to eventually take over the MAGA and America First mantles.

VANCE LANDS BACKING OF INFLUENTIAL CONSERVATIVE GROUP

Vance was endorsed last month by Erika Kirk at an annual summit hosted by Turning Point USA, the increasingly influential and politically powerful conservative group.

Erika Kirk and VP JD Vance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025 in Arizona

Erika Kirk greets Vice President JD Vance during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, Dec. 21, 2025, in Phoenix. (Jon Cherry/AP Photo)

The backing of the vice president by Turning Point, which is particularly influential among younger conservatives and whose political arm has built up a powerful grassroot outreach operation, could give Vance a major boost if he does launch a White House bid next year.

DAVID MARCUS: WHAT JD VANCE TOLD ME ABOUT 2028, RUBIO AND THE FUTURE OF MAGA

Youngkin energized Republicans nationwide in 2021, as the first-time candidate who hailed from the party’s business wing edged out former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe to become the first GOP candidate in a dozen years to win a gubernatorial election in the one-time swing state that had trended toward the Democrats over the previous decade.

The governor instantly became a Republican rock star and speculation stirred about a possible future White House run.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Virginia., Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

But the governor always demurred when asked about a possible presidential bid, saying countless times over the past few years that his political focus was solely on Virginia and that he intended to "finish strong."

Youngkin is likely to campaign for fellow Republicans in this year's midterm elections, when the GOP aims to hold its House and Senate majorities, and 36 states hold contests for governor.

"I think the most important thing we can do, just like Vice President Vance said recently, is stay focused on the here and now. We have to deliver. We have to deliver for Americans and Virginians. We have huge elections in 2026 to keep and expand our majorities in the House and the Senate," Youngkin said as he pointed to the midterms.

And he reiterated, "I just deeply respect the vice president's reminder that we have to stay focused on today. And if we stay focused on today and deliver results, then Americans will continue to extend our license to lead."

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

