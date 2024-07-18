Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Sources close to Biden 'furious' about growing calls to get him to exit race: report

Multiple Democrats have called on the president to abandon his re-election bid in recent weeks

Louis Casiano
Published
Biden may step aside but under what conditions?: Gloria Romero Video

Biden may step aside but under what conditions?: Gloria Romero

'Fox News Live' panelists Gloria Romero and Pete Peterson discuss whether President Biden will withdraw from the 2024 race and Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, accepting the 2024 VP nomination.

People close to President Biden are "furious" that a pressure campaign calling for him to step aside is picking up speed, according to reports. 

Biden is self-isolating in Rehoboth, Delaware, after testing positive for COVID-19

"Lots of anger toward some donors for talking of $ drying up if he doesn’t quit, toward what they see as muted support from Pres. Obama, and toward Dem leaders who one source says are ‘hiding’ behind statements," CBS News reporter Robert Costa posted on X. "If they want him out, they’ll have to push, source adds."

TRUMP CAMPAIGN ON BIDEN TURMOIL: 'DEMOCRATS CAN’T EVEN FIGURE OUT WHO THEIR NOMINEE SHOULD BE'

Biden/Trump split

President Biden and former President Trump. ( Win McNamee/Getty Images/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Costa added that Biden feels "disrespected" but that no one has figured out "an effective way to quiet this drift of nervous Democrats away from Biden and know many Dems want Biden to just break at some point soon."

Multiple Democrats have come out in recent weeks to call for Biden to exit the race amid questions about his health. 

Sources told Fox News that Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis has forced him to slow down for a period of reflection. 

U.S. President Joe Biden

Pundits and Democratic Party members have been calling on Biden to abandon his re-election due to concerns about his mental fitness for the presidency and cognitive ability.  (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Democratic House and Senate members sense there's a shift in Biden’s thinking that he will remain at the top of the ticket, the source said.

