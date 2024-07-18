Trump campaign on Biden turmoil: 'Democrats can’t even figure out who their nominee should be'

Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Biden campaign insists president ‘staying in this race’ despite reports he’s wavering

Paul Steinhauser
Published
Biden campaign insists president ‘staying in this race’ despite reports he’s wavering Video

Biden campaign insists president ‘staying in this race’ despite reports he’s wavering

Biden principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks says president is 'staying in this race'

MILWAUKEE – Former President Trump's campaign is contrasting what they call a "unified" GOP at the Republican National Convention with the latest turmoil surrounding President Biden's re-election bid.

On Thursday, a Trump campaign official told Fox News "when you look at what we’ve done with this convention, we’ve demonstrated to the American people that not only is the Republican Party unified, but we have a unifying vision for the entire country with President Trump’s agenda and plan for America well established."

"At the same time, the Democrats can’t even figure out who their nominee should be," the official argued.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN INSISTS PRESIDENT IS ‘STAYING IN THIS RACE’

Donald Trump gestures on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention

Former President Trump at the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, July 17, 2024. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

The comments come as President Biden’s campaign is pushing back against a slew of reports in the past 24 hours that the president has become more receptive in the last couple of days to hearing arguments about why he should drop his 2024 re-election run.

"Our campaign is not working through any scenarios where President Biden is not at the top of the ticket. He is and will be the Democratic nominee," Biden principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks told reporters at a news conference Thursday morning near the site of the Republican National Convention.

President Biden's campaign insists he is not ending his re-election bid

President Biden waves as he arrives at Dover Air Force Base, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Biden is returning to his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Fulks emphasized that "the president has said it several times. He’s staying in this race" and "we look forward to him accepting the [nomination of the] delegates in Chicago and continuing with this race to talk about what’s at stake."

Following his disastrous debate performance last month against Trump, the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, the 81-year-old Biden has been facing questions about whether he has the physical and mental capabilities to serve another four years in the most demanding job in the world.

Joe Biden, Donald Trump

President Biden and former President Trump debate in Atlanta. (Getty Images)

Politically, Biden’s been pushing back against a rising chorus of calls to end his campaign from elected Democrats, who are deeply concerned about the possibility of the party not only losing the White House but both houses of Congress in the fall election.

Reports over the past 24 hours indicated that top Democrats – including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – have had frank conversations with Biden about him ending his campaign.

And a Washington Post report on Thursday suggested that former President Obama has told allies in recent days that Biden’s path to victory has been vastly reduced, and he thinks the president needs to seriously reconsider his decision to keep running.

A source familiar with Obama’s thinking, asked about the Post report, told Fox News that the former president "continues to see his primary role as a sounding board and counselor for President Biden, as they have long done for each other for many years now. He believes Joe Biden has been an outstanding President and is protective of him both personally and of the Biden administration’s strong and historic accomplishments."

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

