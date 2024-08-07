Expand / Collapse search
Ted Cruz

Socialist group celebrates Walz because he's 'proud' to support 'radical' antisemites: Cruz

'He's proud to stand with the radical antisemite, Israel-hating radical leftists,' Cruz said

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said the Democratic Socialists of America celebrated Gov. Tim Walz as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate because the Minnesota Democrat is "proud" to stand with "radical" antisemites and leftists. 

"There's a reason the Democratic Socialists are celebrating him," Cruz said on his podcast "Verdict" Wednesday.

"There's a reason, within minutes of his being announced as VP, you know who tweeted out a tweet praising it? Ilhan Omar, with a picture of her next to him, saying what a fantastic choice this was. And listen, you know, she's from Minnesota. She represents the radicals in Minnesota. He's her governor, and they've been strong, strong allies. He's proud to stand with the radical antisemite, Israel-hating radical leftists like Ilhan Omar, and it says volumes."

Harris announced Walz as her running mate Tuesday morning, which was followed by praise from left-wing Congresswoman Omar. And the Democratic Socialists of America took a victory lap over the choice. 

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS GROUP BOASTS IT HELPED MAKE WALZ HARRIS' RUNNING MATE: 'FORCE THAT CANNOT BE IGNORED'

Tim Walz holding press conference

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, center, speaks during a press conference regarding new gun legislation at City Hall Aug. 1, 2024, in Bloomington, Minn.  (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

"Harris choosing Walz as a running mate has shown the world that DSA and our allies on the left are a force that cannot be ignored. Through collective action, DSA and the US left more broadly have made it clear that change is needed. DSA members organized in our workplaces and unions to realign the labor movement to support Palestinian liberation," Democratic Socialists of America, the largest socialist group in the U.S., posted to X Tuesday. 

HARRIS' RUNNING MATE FACES RENEWED SCRUTINY AFTER HIS 'WEIRD' SOCIALISM COMPARISON RESURFACES

DSA took credit for pressuring Democrats to allegedly snub other candidates in the running, including one "with direct ties to the IDF." Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was reportedly one of the top contenders on Harris' list of potential veeps and was a volunteer in the IDF in his youth. The DSA has blamed Israel for Hamas attacking the nation in October, which sparked an ongoing war. 

Kamala Harris, right, with husband Doug Emhoff

Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff wave as they board Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrew in Maryland Aug. 6, 2024. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"The Uncommitted movement, in which DSA members played crucial roles nationally and in multiple states, pressured the Democratic establishment into choosing a new candidate and backing down from a potential VP with direct ties to the IDF and who would have ferociously supported the ongoing genocide in Palestine," the DSA continued in its X thread. 

Cruz continued in his comments that the left-wing faction of the Democratic Party didn't force Harris into choosing Walz as her running mate, arguing that they hold similar "radical" views. 

LAURA INGRAHAM: WALZ HAS HELPED TANK LAW ENFORCEMENT IN HIS STATE AND IS ON HIS WAY TO TANKING EDUCATION

Harris and Walz in wide shot from campaign rally

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz team up for the first time on the campaign trail, hours after the vice president named Walz her running mate on the Democrats' ticket in Philadelphia Aug. 6, 2024 (Fox News/Paul Steinhauser)

"It's not that Kamala Harris picked Tim Walz because she was bullied into it by the left wing. It's because she picked Tim Walz because that's who she is," he said. 

"She's a radical leftist. As you know, there was one nonpartisan source that rated her … the single most liberal senator in the entire U.S. Senate, and (Walz), likewise, he is one of, if not the most liberal governor in the entire country. And I think this is birds of a feather, that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar, they agree with each other. They’re radicals." 

'NEVER HEARD OF HIM': HARRIS VP PICK WALZ HAS LITTLE NOTORIETY AMONG TRUMP-VANCE VOTERS IN PA

left-right split image of Ted Cruz, Tim Walz

Sen. Ted. Cruz and Gov. Tim Walz  (Getty Images)

Harris became the official presidential nominee for the Democratic Party Monday. She rose to the top of the ticket after President Biden dropped out of the race last month amid mounting concerns among Democrats and Republicans over his mental acuity at age 81. Biden has vowed to finish his remaining months in office after ending his re-election bid. 

