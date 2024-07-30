Harris' running mate faces renewed scrutiny after his 'weird' socialism comparison resurfaces

Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz was blasted last week on social media after telling a group of Democrats that socialism is what some people would call "neighborliness" in a clip that has received renewed attention after he was announced as VP Kamala Harris' 2024 running mate on Tuesday morning.



"Don’t ever shy away from our progressive values," the Minnesota Democrat said on a "White Dudes for Harris" call last week. "One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness."

The comment was widely criticized by conservatives on Twitter, including Manhattan Institute senior fellow Ilya Shapiro, who responded on X with "weird," a reference to recent Democratic attacks against GOP presidential candidate JD Vance and former President Trump.

"Neighborliness killed members of my family," journalist Karol Markowicz posted on X.

The clip resurfaced on Tuesday morning shortly after Walz was named as Harris' VP pick.

"This is the most radical ticket in American history," GOP Senator Mike Lee posted on X.

"This is the most extreme ticket in history," the Senate Republicans X account posted.

"Walz's statement that socialism is mere 'neighborliness' is a lie that disregards the harsh realities countless families have faced under socialist regimes," Virginia Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares posted on X.

"My own family members were arrested and jailed in Cuba, victims of a system that masquerades oppression as community care," he continued. "Socialism crushes any form of dissent, stripping away freedoms, ultimately failing to deliver on its 'promises'. This is a direct threat to our American ideals."

"The single great self-damning quote against a progressive I've seen in a long time!" Author Justin Hart posted on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to Walz's office and the Harris campaign for comment but did not receive a response.

Walz, 60, was named Harris' running mate after weeks of speculation where many pundits believed Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro would ultimately be selected.

Walz is a former U.S. Army National Guard member and a former teacher who has raised his profile in recent weeks as an effective advocate for Harris. He grew up in a small town in Nebraska, and was also a football coach and union member at a high school in Minnesota before getting into politics. Recently, he attacked former President Trump and his running mate JD Vance as "weird," a viral insult the Harris campaign has embraced.

A former member of Congress from a Republican-leaning district, Walz has proven appeal with rural, white voters, though he has also championed progressive policies as governor, such as free school meals and expanded paid worker leave. While Minnesota is a solidly Democratic state, it is close to Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial battlegrounds.

Reuters contributed to this report