LAURA INGRAHAM: Walz has helped tank law enforcement in his state and is on his way to tanking education

Fox News host Laura Ingraham breaks down the impact Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate has had on Minnesota on "The Ingraham Angle."
LAURA INGRAHAM: So much for Kamala's pivot to the middle. Remember that? Well, today, the Democrat cabal, as speaker McCarthy just said, doubled down on radicalism…
VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS NAMES MINNESOTA GOV. TIM WALZ AS HER RUNNING MATE
Remember, if the "Squad" is happy — and they are ecstatic that Walz is the choice — you should grab your children and watch your wallet, because if Harris and he end up in power, you're going to need to do a lot more to protect both, because for Gov. Walz, being a socialist just means being a good neighbor…
Walz has helped tank law enforcement in his state and is on his way to tanking education as well. You heard a lot tonight about his experience as a public school teacher — and that sounds lovely — but he's forgotten whatever sense he learned, and now it's all DEI all the time.