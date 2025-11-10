Hidden cause of veterans' struggles drives renewed urgency in VA messaging

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Honoring America's veterans means more than reflecting on their service now and then. It means supporting those still fighting battles that are largely unseen by others.

Advocates are spotlighting a nationwide effort to end veteran suicide. The effort is 24/7.

The Ad Council and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) are partnering on a campaign called "Don’t Wait. Reach Out." It encourages veterans to seek help and connect with the resources they deserve.

The campaign strongly urges any vets who are struggling to seek help for their life challenges before they reach a crisis point.

Suicide was the 12th-leading cause of death for veterans in 2022, with an average of 17.6 veteran suicides per day, according to the 2024 National Suicide Prevention Annual Report.

An estimated 3.5 million veterans who are familiar with the campaign have taken action to seek help when they were struggling, according to the VA.

"No mission should be fought alone. Life has its challenges. You don’t have to solve them alone. That’s true whether it’s an everyday struggle, or something more complicated," the campaign's website notes.

For anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts: "Don't Wait. Reach Out." Visit VA.gov/REACH for resources today.

U.S. Army veteran Aaron Knowles is involved in the campaign and said he's honored to be involved in something so personal to veterans nationwide.

"To speak to those who may not feel worthy of the title 'veteran' is such a meaningful chance to remind them they absolutely do belong, that growth and camaraderie are still theirs — and that new missions and opportunities are always within reach," said Knowles in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Heidi Arthur, chief campaign development officer at the Ad Council, told Fox News Digital the group has seen progress in preventing veteran suicide, though there's still work to be done.

"We’re committed to keeping this message front and center year-round. While we know that the holidays can be especially hard for many, the reality is that veterans can struggle at any time," said Arthur.

She added that the "goal is always to encourage veterans to reach out if they’re struggling and to remind them that their experiences are valid, and that support is always within reach."

The "Don’t Wait. Reach Out." campaign lists resources concerning money, career, education, relationships, and substance abuse challenges.

Resources that address feelings of depression, isolation and PTSD are also shared.

Veterans may be struggling if they are experiencing sleep or fatigue issues, facing financial difficulties, having trouble managing stress, feeling bothered by traumatic memories, using alcohol or drugs in unhealthy ways or struggling with personal relationships, according to the campaign.

The campaign noted that friends and family should "start the conversation" by sharing their own feelings — and reminding veterans that they care and are ready to listen.

Suggestions include such words as, "I might not be able to understand exactly what you’re going through or how you feel, but I care about you and want to help," and "When you want to give up, or feel overwhelmed by emotion, take things in smaller chunks, like getting through the next minute, hour or day — whatever you can manage."

The campaign advises friends and family not to argue, lecture, agree to confidentiality or blame themselves.

For more information, anyone can explore details on "Don't Wait. Reach Out."