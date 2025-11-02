Army veteran goes from brink of death to new hope after seeing Fox News report on treatment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class William Mosketti went from the brink of death after attempting suicide to finding new hope through Grey Team’s "monumental" work helping veterans heal from the invisible wounds of war.

After seeing a Fox News report on the veteran suicide prevention organization earlier this year, Mosketti reached out, a decision he says saved his life.

"When I saw Grey Team on Fox News about six or seven months ago, I thought, ‘Well, this is for me,’" he said. "It’s been monumental. It’s an amazing experience. It’s reset the hope, most importantly."

Grey Team co-founder and Army veteran Cary Reichbach joined "Fox News Live" on Saturday to discuss the group’s mission and share more about Mosketti’s recovery.

"He was 26 years in the United States Army Special Forces, and that's a career where you've seen things and done things that can never be forgotten or unseen, and it takes a toll on an individual," Reichbach said.

Reichbach explained that Mosketti eventually reached a point where he could no longer handle the memories and attempted suicide.

"[He] actually died and was revived by medical personnel… and he saw your report on Fox on TV and reached out to Grey Team, and he is now fantastic," he said.

"He’s reunited with his wife, moved to Florida from North Carolina, and is doing amazing," he added.

Grey Team helps veterans with unseen injuries by going beyond pharmaceutical drugs and providing treatments such as transcranial photobiomodulation — a noninvasive procedure using low-power red or near-infrared light to stimulate parts of the brain — along with hyperbaric therapy and other methods.

"Basically, instead of numbing an individual, we actually heal them in a 90-day program, and there is absolutely no cost to active duty service members or veterans," Reichbach said.

Mosketti's story underscores the lifesaving impact of an organization devoted to ending veteran suicide and restoring purpose to America’s heroes.

To help, visit www.greyteam.org, or attend a Grey Team fundraising gala.

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States. The Lifeline is available for everyone, is free, and confidential -- 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

The deaf and hard of hearing can contact the Lifeline via TTY at 1-800-799-4889. Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio --1-888-628-9454