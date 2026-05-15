Senator John Kennedy introduces America to ‘Margaret,’ his elliptical trainer named after Thatcher

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Margaret Thatcher once ran Britain. John Kennedy’s "Margaret" mostly runs him into the ground.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., is going viral after posting a tongue-in-cheek workout video introducing followers to "Margaret" — his elliptical trainer named after former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher — while wearing a red bandanna and speaking directly to the camera from his Louisiana carport.

"Hey X, I have somebody I’d like you to meet," Kennedy says at the start of the minute-long video posted to social media Friday.

"This is Margaret. Margaret is my elliptical trainer. I named Margaret after Margaret Thatcher because both kick butt and take names."

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Kennedy goes on to explain that "Margaret" lives outside under the carport for three reasons: the machine is too heavy to move, his wife "won’t let" him bring it inside and because he enjoys getting in a workout during Louisiana summers.

The Senator said he enjoys working outside during Louisiana summers, a detail that drew disbelief from many viewers familiar with the state’s famously brutal heat and humidity.

"As you can see, Margaret, my elliptical trainer, is out here under my carport in Louisiana," Kennedy says. "After Margaret kicks my butt, I look for air conditioning."

The surreal, self-aware clip quickly drew thousands of reactions online, with users roasting Kennedy’s bandanna look while also praising the senator’s everyman personality.

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"You are rocking the dadgum crap outta that bandana," one user wrote. "I thought you were representing the Bloods for a minute. Tell Margaret I think she’s cute but evil."

Others praised Kennedy’s personality and down-home delivery style.

"You are a gem to us normal folk Mr. Kennedy. Live long and prosper!" one supporter posted.

"Senator Kennedy is that kind of Southerner that makes you feel you're sitting on the front porch having some bit of common sense enlighten you in that poetic Southern way," another wrote.

The Louisiana Republican has long cultivated a folksy, humorous public image that often breaks through online with colorful one-liners and unconventional social media moments.

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Kennedy ended the video with a line that only added to the internet’s fascination.

"My work here is done," he said. "And I can see myself out."