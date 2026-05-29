Federal judge orders Trump's name removed from Kennedy Center, says only Congress can rename it

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A federal judge on Friday ordered that President Donald Trump's name be removed from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said the iconic venue cannot be renamed without an act of Congress, ruling that the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees overstepped its "statutory bounds by unilaterally renaming" the building.

As part of his ruling, the Trump administration will be required to take down all physical signage bearing Trump’s name and eliminate any references to a "Trump-Kennedy Center" from official materials.

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"The Kennedy Center’s organic statute makes crystal clear that the Center is to be named for President Kennedy, and it cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial based on the Board’s unilateral say-so," Cooper wrote. "Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it."

The ruling was part of a lawsuit filed by U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Cooper previously denied a request for a preliminary injunction filed by a preservation group to block the planned two-year closure of the Kennedy Center for a rehabilitation project. Both cases will continue to be litigated and appeals are likely.

Beatty, who serves as an ex officio member of the board, praised Friday's ruling.

"Today’s ruling rightly affirms that this administration’s efforts to rename and close the Center have no basis in law," Beatty said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "The Kennedy Center is an institution that belongs to the American people, not to Donald Trump. He has desecrated this sacred memorial for his own vanity. I am proud to have fought for the rule of law and to protect this sacred institution."

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Trump's name was added to the venue last December following a unanimous decision by the board. In February 2025, Trump was elected chairman of the Kennedy Center board after removing 18 trustees appointed by former President Joe Biden.