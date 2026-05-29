Anti-ICE agitator screams ‘I’ll kill your whole f- family’ day after Dem gov praises ‘peaceful protesting’

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A day after Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill praised "lots of peaceful protesting" happening outside a New Jersey ICE facility this week, the Department of Justice announced it is searching for an agitator who threatened to kill a federal agent and his wife and children.

Sherrill responded to the threats by calling on "everyone — especially members of federal, state, and local government" to "lower the temperature."

The anti-ICE agitator was caught on camera on Wednesday night shouting to federal law enforcement, "I’ll kill your whole f------ family, your whole f------ is dead. Your children, your wife, all dead." The agitator added, "I have your face, motherf-----, you’re dead, dead."

Speaking with Fox News, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said, "That’s a federal crime, and not only threatening the ICE officer but think about how disgusting this individual is, threatening his family and his children with death."

"What is this man doing? He’s just doing his job, standing there," he continued. "We see his face, and I promise you, we will find him, and when we find him, we will arrest him, because it is a crime not only to threaten law enforcement but not surprisingly to threaten their family as well."

WATCH: POLICE ABSENT FROM DELANEY HALL CHAOS AS AGITATORS BLOCK ICE VEHICLES AND AGENTS USE PEPPER SPRAY

After days of confrontations between anti-ICE agitators and federal officials outside Newark’s Delaney Hall, Sherrill said before the incident that "over the last couple of days" there has been "a lot of peaceful protesting going on, which, we're going to continue to support."

At the same time, Sherrill went on to say, "What seems to really be inciting a lot of this are really the ICE agents."

"The ICE agents really need to stay out of there," she continued, adding, "That seems to really be inciting a lot of this right now."

In response to the man's threats to agents, Sherrill told Fox News Digital that "threats of violence are unacceptable."

She added, "I am a military veteran who has taken oaths to protect the Constitution with everything up to and including my life -- and we are ensuring that people can protest peacefully as we share concerns about the horrific conditions inside Delaney Hall."

"I am calling on everyone — especially members of federal, state, and local government — to keep people safe, de-escalate the situation, and lower the temperature," Sherrill told Fox News Digital.

ANTI-ICE AGITATORS CLASH WITH FEDERAL AGENTS OUTSIDE NEW JERSEY DETENTION CENTER AS TENSIONS ESCALATE

Demonstrations have been ongoing for days after detainees in the facility wrote an open letter claiming they were not being fed, not receiving proper medical care and not being allowed to speak to their families.

The demonstrations have turned violent at several points. On Wednesday night, keffiyeh-clad agitators clashed with ICE, hurling objects across a barrier as tensions continued to escalate. The agitators, protesting allegedly poor conditions for illegal immigrants held at the detention center, wielded mattresses and large traffic cones as makeshift shields.

Video obtained by Fox News Digital shows agitators shouting, "kill yourself, bro!" and "how do you live with yourself?" while tossing mattresses and other objects at agents.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: DEMS SLAMMED FOR DEMANDING ‘FIVE-STAR ACCOMMODATIONS’ FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS AT ICE FACILITY

The ICE agents deployed batons, pepper spray and threw objects back, in one instance tossing a wooden pallet at an agitator after yanking it away, according to video from the scene.

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Sherrill has called for the closure of Delaney Hall. She attempted to access the facility on Memorial Day, though she was denied entry by officials. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., was granted access to conduct congressional oversight, though Sherrill was not. Kim detailed his entry into the facility in a series of X posts, calling the conditions "unacceptable" and citing a carton of milk he saw that was set to expire the next day.

Fox News Digital reached out to Sherrill for additional comment.