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Dem Rep Frederica Wilson announces retirement days after denying ‘crazy rumor’ she would leave Congress

The South Florida congresswoman known for bedazzled cowboy hats has been in Congress since 2011

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
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Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., announced Friday she will not seek reelection, ending a long House career just days after she dismissed reports of her looming retirement as a "crazy rumor."

Wilson, 83, known for her bedazzled cowboy hats and brightly colored suits, represents Florida’s 24th Congressional District, a heavily Democratic South Florida seat that includes parts of northern Miami–Dade County and southeastern Broward County. In Congress since 2011, Wilson has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump across both of his administrations.

"I think it’s time, and I think I really held on as long as I did because of the 5000 Role Models program, and my concern about the future of it," the Democratic lawmaker told the Miami Herald, referring to the mentorship program she created for minority boys more than 30 years ago. 

The Herald reported that Wilson had made her decision a while back, but wanted to be "politically strategic" about how she went about it.

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"I figured if I announced that I was retiring, what would the Legislature and the governor do? What would they say? Would District 24 be an easy target because Frederica is no longer there? I’m a strong candidate," she told the Miami Herald. "With me not here, would that weaken the survival of District 24?"

  • Rep. Wilson in hat speaking to reporters
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    Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., speaks before attending a congressional field hearing on nursing home preparedness and disaster response in Miami on Oct. 19, 2017. (oe Skipper/Getty Images)

  • Rep. Wilson in pink hat at subcommittee hearing
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    Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., speaks during a House subcommittee hearing on rail safety and the East Palestine, Ohio, derailment on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on July 23, 2024. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

  • Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., speaks at a press conference
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    Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., speaks on behalf of keeping Temporary Protected Status in place for Haitians at an American Business Immigration Coalition press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026.  (Carl Juste/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

  • Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., adjusting Miami Heat merch
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    Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., adjusts Miami Heat memorabilia in her Cannon House Office Building office while showing support for the team during the NBA Finals. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

  • Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., and then-Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., during a news conference
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    Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., and then-Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., speak during a news conference on funding efforts to combat the spread of the Zika virus on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 7, 2016.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., questions witnesses in House subcommittee hearing.
    Image 6 of 10

    Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., questions witnesses during a House subcommittee hearing examining the Biden administration’s student loan policies on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 24, 2023.  (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images))

  • Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., speaks during a forum on violence prevention and school safety measures
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    Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., speaks during a forum on violence prevention and school safety measures on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 20, 2018. (Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., speaks during a congressional field hearing
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    Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., speaks during a congressional field hearing on nursing home preparedness and disaster response in Miami on Oct. 19, 2017, following deaths at a Florida nursing home after Hurricane Irma.  (Joe Skipper/Getty Images)

  • Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., at a meeting
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    Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., attends a district advocate meeting in Miami on Oct. 2, 2019. (John Parra/Getty Images)

  • Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., in a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing
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    Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., attends a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on reparations for descendants of slaves on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on June 19, 2019.  (Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Wilson's future has been in question following a prolonged absence from Capitol Hill. The absence has been attributed to recovery from left eye surgery, though the weekslong stretch away from Washington also fueled broader questions about the 83-year-old lawmaker’s health and future in Congress.

Wilson's announcement comes after Axios reported several days ago that Wilson had told allies she was preparing to retire, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter. But, Wilson denied the report at the time, telling the outlet it was "a crazy crazy rumor."

"I’m almost distraught. It’s not true. I am still planning on running," Wilson reportedly said.

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The outlet added that Wilson had returned to Capitol Hill to vote May 21 following her hiatus from Washington that included missing more than 40 votes, which Republican critics highlighted earlier in May. 

Rep. Frederica Wilson calls for people to threaten members of Congress to fix immigration injustices Video

One of Wilson’s highly publicized clashes with Trump came in 2017 after Army Sgt. La David Johnson, a soldier from Miami, was killed in an ambush in Niger. Wilson said she was in the car with Johnson’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, when Trump called to offer condolences.

Meanwhile, Wilson claimed that Trump said on the call that the Army Sgt. "knew what he signed up for" when he became a soldier, a characterization Trump and his aides denied.

The feud escalated further when then-White House chief of staff John Kelly defended Trump from the White House briefing room and attacked Wilson for having a history of politicizing solemn moments to score political points.

Rep. Frederica Wilson

Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., speaks during a House Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials hearing on "Rail Safety. On Thursday, Wilson blamed the Trump administration for a sharp increase in illegal migrant detentions.  (Getty Images)

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Wilson and her supporters subsequently demanded an apology from Kelly, arguing he painted her in a false-light about allegedly seeking credit for obtaining funding for a new FBI field office in Miami at a dedication ceremony that included remarks from survivors of a 1986 clash between law enforcement and drug traffickers.

So far, Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert are among those who have reportedly been mulling runs if Wilson retires, NOTUS reported earlier in May. 

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