House Republican Don Bacon says he wants 'pariah state' Russia booted from UN Security Council

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Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who has repeatedly referred to Russia as a "pariah state," reiterated his call for the United Nations Security Council to remove Russia from the panel.

"The United Nations General Assembly should vote on removing the Russians from the Security Council. Russia is a pariah state and should be treated that way," Bacon asserted in a Friday post on X.

The Russian Federation is one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

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The other permanent members include the U.S., the United Kingdom, China and France.

In a February 2022 post on X, Bacon wrote, "It is obscene reality that Russia now Chairs the UN Security Council. We should kick the Russians out of as many international organizations and forums as possible. Russia is a pariah state and should be treated as such."

In a December 2023 post, he declared, "The United Nations is an embarrassment with Russia sitting on the Security Council. Russia invaded its neighbor and is committing crimes against humanity. Kick Russia off the Security Council."

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Bacon wants the U.S. to provide more military assistance to Ukraine.

"Russia is losing on the battlefield and in the Black Sea. Its economy is in tatters. All it can do is bomb Ukrainian cities and civilians. This is why we must pass Russian sanctions and military aid to Ukraine. The House will vote on this in two weeks," he declared in a Sunday post on X.

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The lawmaker, who has served in Congress since early 2017, announced last year that he would not run for re-election in 2026.