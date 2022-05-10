Senate unanimously votes to beef up security for Supreme Court justices as protesters harass their homes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Senate unanimously approved legislation that would heighten security for Supreme Court justices and their families on Monday.

The vote came as several conservative justices are facing protests outside their homes in the wake of a leaked majority draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) introduced the Supreme Court Police Parity Act alongside Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) last week.

"Attempts to intimidate Supreme Court Justices by the Radical Left are sadly nothing new, but dangerous nonetheless," Cornyn said in a statement. "We must protect the Justices and their families in case these protests do turn violent."

The legislation allows Supreme Court police to arrest individuals who interfere with the court's ability to perform its duties, and also creates a criminal penalty for individuals who impede or obstruct those duties.

The House of Representatives has yet to approve the legislation.

SUPREME COURT SET TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE, LEAKED DRAFT OPINION SHOWS: REPORT

Pro-abortion activist groups have been protesting outside the homes of Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito and others for several days. A group calling itself "Ruth Sent Us" is also planning further protests at their homes on May 11, targeting Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch in addition to Kavanaugh and Alito.

"Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights," the group's website reads. "We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics."

PRESIDENT BIDEN 'STRONGLY CONDEMNS' MOLOTOV COCKTAIL ATTACK ON WISCONSIN ANTI-ABORTION GROUP

The website lists the home addressees of each member on Google Maps, calling them "Christian fundamentalist justices." Google later removed the posting, however, citing a violation of its terms of service.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki offered a tepid response to the at-home protests and vandalism against churches and anti-abortion organizations across the country on Monday.

"We know the passion. We understand the passion. We understand the concern. But what the president's position is, is that that should be peaceful—the protests," she said.