Cornyn introduces bill expanding security for Supreme Court justices as liberal group targets their homes

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, introduced legislation expanding protections for Supreme Court justices and their families as a liberal group plans protests at the justices' homes.

The legislation would allow Supreme Court police to arrest individuals who interfere with the court's ability to perform its duties, as well as create a criminal penalty for individuals who impede or obstruct those duties. Cornyn introduced the legislation the same day a group calling itself "Ruth Sent Us" organized protests outside the homes of six conservative justices.

"Attempts to intimidate Supreme Court Justices by the Radical Left are sadly nothing new, but dangerous nonetheless," Cornyn said in a statement. "We must protect the Justices and their families in case these protests do turn violent."

The liberal activist group has published the supposed home addresses of Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

"Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights," the group's website reads. "We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics."

Fox News is told there has been a strong police presence at the justices' homes following the leak. The group says they will visit the homes on May 11.

The D.C. Police Department has erected fencing around the Supreme Court building in anticipation of escalating protests this weekend. Police have also activated protest-response units through Sunday.

Protest activity around the Supreme Court has spiked since a draft copy of Justice Alito's opinion in a Mississippi abortion case leaked through Politico. The ruling would overturn Roe v. Wade if adopted by four other justices.

Republicans on Capitol Hill have also expressed outrage over the nearly unprecedented leak, while Democrats have sounded the alarm in defense of abortion.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called for the leaker to be prosecuted, saying the move was a transparent attempt to subvert the court's ruling.

"Somebody, likely somebody inside the court itself, leaked a confidential brief to the press, to stir up a pressure campaign," McConnell, R-Ky., said. "Whoever committed this lawless act knew exactly what it could bring about."