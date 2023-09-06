Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SENATE

Senate to grapple with AI's effect on US energy as regulation talks heat up

'In mining, AI can reduce equipment downtime,' according to Sen. Barrasso

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Biden talks about the future of artificial intelligence Video

Biden talks about the future of artificial intelligence

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner has the latest on the president's focus amid calls for an impeachment inquiry on 'Special Report.'

The top Republican on the Senate Energy Committee will warn Thursday against allowing U.S. artificial intelligence capabilities to fall into China’s hands when the panel meets for a hearing on the topic.

Senators returned to Capitol Hill just days ago after spending the month of August in their home states. AI is expected to be a prominent topic for lawmakers as they race to get ahead of the rapidly advancing technology. 

It’s also the topic at the heart of Thursday’s hearing led by Energy Committee Chair Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and ranking member John Barrasso, R-Wyo., that aims to examine how AI has affected the U.S. energy sector and how the federal government can stay competitive in that lane.

"Artificial intelligence plays an important role in the energy sector," Barrasso is expected to say, according to early excerpts of his remarks obtained by Fox News Digital. 

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Artificial intelligence

Congress is racing to get ahead of AI's rapid advancement. (Getty images)

"In mining, AI can reduce equipment downtime. Advanced algorithms help miners locate mineral-rich deposits for more efficient exploration. Real-time analytics strengthen worker safety by predicting potential hazards."

He will also bring up the Department of Energy’s "important role" in researching AI and the concerns that come with that research getting into the wrong hands.

AI CHATBOTS FALL SHORT WHEN GIVING CANCER TREATMENT RECOMMENDATIONS: ‘REMAIN CAUTIOUS’

"The department maintains the world’s most advanced computing systems. Its 17 national labs have significant experience developing our nation’s most sensitive technologies. For this reason, the People’s Republic of China is watching nearly every move our labs make," Barrasso will say. 

"The Department of Energy and our national labs must take the China threat more seriously. We cannot let our technology fall into the hands of the butchers of Beijing."

John Barrasso, John Thune, Steve Daines

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso is expected to highlight the nation's competition with China on AI in Thursday's hearing. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The panel of witnesses will include David Turk, deputy secretary for the Department of Energy and Rick Stevens of the Argonne National Laboratory. 

It comes after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced all senators would be invited to a series of AI Insight Forums to educate lawmakers on the technology. Schumer has made AI regulation a cornerstone goal of this Congress.

The first forum, scheduled for Sept. 13, is expected to include tech giants like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, along with an array of AI experts.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FAQ

Coal mine in kentucky

Barrasso is also expected to discuss the ways AI has revolutionized the energy sector. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The intent here is to get as much information now … from the leaders in AI, the business leaders in AI, about what's going on, what the future is, just to give our members a really good understanding about what AI can really do and what these folks see as the future of AI," Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., who has been a leading voice on AI in Congress, told reporters Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our goal is not to try to write a piece of legislation," Rounds added. "Our goal is to allow the committees that have areas of expertise that they watch, for them to be able to look at what the impact of AI is going to be in their areas. And then, if they feel the need to propose legislation, this gives them all a … consistent background on a bipartisan basis to begin with."

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics