SENATE
Manchin 'seriously' considering becoming Independent, says Washington Dem brand ‘so bad’

Manchin said Washington Democrats' 'brand' had become 'so bad'

By Elizabeth Elkind | Fox News
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Thursday that he is "seriously" considering becoming an Independent and lamented that Washington Democrats’ brand had become "so bad."

"I have to have peace of mind, basically. The brand has become so bad, the D brand and R brand," Manchin told West Virginia Metro News "Talkline" host Hoppy Kercheval.

"In West Virginia, the D brand because it’s [the] national brand. It’s not the Democrats in West Virginia, it’s the Democrats in Washington."

WHAT NO LABELS IS SAYING ABOUT A POSSIBLE JOE MANCHIN RUN ON THE CENTRIST GROUP'S POTENTIAL 2024 THIRD-PARTY TICKET

Joe Manchin in elevator

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said on the radio Thursday morning that he is seriously considering switching party affiliations (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Manchin has been asked several times in the past about a possible party switch, particularly after helping kill off key pieces of President Biden’s progressive agenda like Build Back Better. He never ruled it out but has been hesitant to go much further, preferring to keep his future political plans close even in the face of a fierce GOP Senate challenge from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

On Thursday morning, however, he said: "I would very seriously think about [becoming Independent]."

NO LABELS TAKES NEXT STEPS IN FORMING POTENTIAL 2024 THIRD PARTY TICKET

"I’ve been thinking about that for quite some time," Manchin said. "I haven’t made any decisions whatsoever on any of my political direction, I want to make sure that my voice is truly an independent voice."

Jim Justice

It comes as he faces a fierce re-election battle with popular GOP Gov. Jim Justice as an opponent (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

But he vowed to continue calling out "extremes" on both sides of the aisle.

"When I do speak, I want to be able to speak honestly about basically the extremes of the Democrat and Republican Party that’s harming our nation," he said.

DEMOCRATS GROW WORRIED ABOUT POTENTIAL MANCHIN THIRD PARTY 2024 PRESIDENTIAL BID

Manchin’s latest comments come after he fueled speculation of a potential third-party presidential bid when he refused to rule the idea out during a No Labels event in New Hampshire.

In his Thursday radio interview, Manchin denied that such a campaign would hurt President Biden – something the Democrat commander-in-chief’s allies have warned about.

If Manchin becomes an Independent, he would be the second Senate Democrat to do so in the last 10 months after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz. (Getty Images)

"I don't see that favoring either side because you just can't tell how this is going to break," Manchin said.

If he switches from Democrat to Independent, Manchin would be the second Senate Democrat to do so within the last 10 months after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., did so late last year.

