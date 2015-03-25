Sen. Reid released from hospital after being admitted for exhaustion

Sen. Harry Reid, D- Nev., was released from George Washington University Hospital Friday evening after being admitted for exhaustion, his office said.

"The doctors diagnosed him as exhausted, not anything more serious, and have cleared him to go back to work," the Senate majority leader's office said. "He spent today resting, talking to family, friends and colleagues, reading the news and discussing Senate business."

Doctors conducted tests on the senator and concluded that everything was normal, Adam Jentleson, a spokesman, said earlier Friday. Jentleson described Reid as alert and feeling better.

Reid, 74, suffered a minor stroke in August 2005 and was in a car accident in Las Vegas with his security detail about a year-and-a-half ago. He gave an interview to Roll Call earlier this week where he suggested he would like to serve in the Senate at least another eight years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.