Ilhan Omar

Ilhan Omar accuses Noem of 'lies and propaganda' on Minnesota arrests

Minnesota congresswoman claims DHS secretary is 'terrorizing people with fake PR' about criminal arrests in the city

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Minnesota churchgoers keep praying as mob invades service Video

Minnesota churchgoers keep praying as mob invades service

The 'Outnumbered' panel reacts to the aftermath of an anti-ICE protest in a Minnesota church and if those involved could be federally charged.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Tuesday accused Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem of spreading "lies and propaganda" regarding ICE arrests in Minnesota.

Omar was responding to Noem's X post stating that federal officials have "arrested over 10,000 criminal illegal aliens who were killing Americans, hurting children and reigning terror in Minneapolis," including "3,000 criminal illegal aliens" in the last six weeks.

Under Noem’s post, the secretary shared dozens of photos of who she described as criminal illegal aliens.

"This would be amazing if it wasn’t full of lies and propaganda," Omar wrote. "The only reason she has photos of these criminals in prison is because they were already in prison. Stop terrorizing people with your fake PR about criminals in Minneapolis because the only people on the streets of Minneapolis you are arresting are law abiding citizens."

NOEM HAMMERS WALZ, FREY FOR IGNORING 1,360 ICE DETAINERS FOR CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Ilhan Omar looking on at news conference

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., attends a news conference with members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus on funding and accountability for the Department of Homeland Security in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Omar, who was born in Somalia and whose district covers much of Minneapolis, has been outspoken against the Trump administration and its deployment of ICE agents amid crackdowns on illegal immigration and fraud in the city and state.

Kristi Noem delivers remarks at podium

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem delivers remarks at the Assumption of Command Ceremony for U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin E. Lunday at the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters on Jan. 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

TRUMP ASSERTS ILHAN OMAR SHOULD BE JAILED OR BOOTED TO SOMALIA

With the killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent as a flash point, critics say ICE agents are engaging in strong-arm tactics meant to intimidate the populace.

Minneapolis and St. Paul are already hosting some 3,000 federal agents deployed there after a massive fraud scandal rocked the state late last year. President Donald Trump has floated invoking the Insurrection Act to quell unrest in the state, although he appeared to back off the idea on Friday.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

