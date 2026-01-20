Trump says he hopes Renee Good's father is still a 'Trump fan' following Minneapolis tragedy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said the death of Renee Good during a confrontation with an Immigration and Customs Enforcment (ICE) agent was a "tragedy" while remarking he hopes the slain woman's father is still a "tremendous Trump fan."

"I felt horribly when I was told that the young woman who … had that tragedy. It's a tragedy. It's a horrible thing. Everybody would say it, ICE would say the same thing," Trump said Tuesday during a White House press conference.

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Trump's second inauguration, with the president joining the White House press briefing to read through a series of his administration's accomplishments. Amid his lengthy remarks, Trump discussed the fatal shooting of Good in Minneapolis Jan. 7 by an ICE officer. Federal officials have defended the use of force as necessary, citing Good was allegedly using her vehicle as a weapon against an agent before he opened fire.

The death has sparked condemnation from Democrats and other critics that it was a "murder" at the hands of the government, sparking protests and clashes with federal immigration officers in the Twin Cities in recent days.

Trump told the media earlier in January that Good's father was allegedly a Trump supporter, and said Tuesday that he hopes he still has the dad's support following the death.

"When I learned her, her parents and her father in particular is like — I hope he still is, but, I don't know — was a tremendous Trump fan. He was all for Trump, loved Trump. And, you know, it's terrible. I was told that by a lot of people. They said, ‘Oh, he loves you.'"

"I hope he still feels that way. And it's hard, hard situation. But her father was a tremendous, and and parents, were tremendous Trump fans. It's so sad. It just happens. It's terrible," Trump continued.

Fox News Digital attempted to reach out to Good's parents Tuesday afternoon.

The president repeatedly has described Good's death as tragic, while also backing ICE and other law enforcement officers amid the efforts to deport illegal immigrants.

Trump's remarks on Good and her parents came as he celebrated his administration's efforts to deport violent illegal immigrants from the U.S. as American "insurrectionists" protest the removals.

"We want to put them in a jail where we know they're properly ensconced," he said. "Think of that. Remove tens of thousands of illegal alien gang members, drug dealers, murderers, child predators, human traffickers fraudsters and savage criminals. Why wouldn't you want them removed?"

"The reason is because these are the insurrectionists that are doing this work," Trump continued.

"You know (federal law enforcement officials are) going to make mistakes sometimes. ICE is going to be too rough with somebody, or you know, they're dealing with rough people," he continued.

Good's father largely has avoided the media since the 37-year-old's death. Her former father-in-law, however, has spoken to the media in recent days, telling Fox News earlier in January that he does not blame anyone involved in the shooting and instead views the tragedy as the result of a series of "bad choices."

Fox News Digital's Madison Colombo contributed to this report.