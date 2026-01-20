Ilhan Omar vows 'not to give ICE a single cent' in heated congressional funding fight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said she will oppose funding ahead of a House vote to fund the government before the Jan. 30 deadline, saying she will not approve of giving more money to the Department of Homeland Security.

Omar voiced her opposition on X, saying she would not vote to financially support federal immigration agencies amid the ongoing enforcement operations in her state.

"I will not vote to give ICE a single cent," she wrote. "No more blank checks for a rogue agency that operates above the law, escalates violence, and erodes our most basic freedoms."

Omar and many Democratic officials have repeatedly voiced anger at the Trump administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) because of their crackdown on illegal immigrant criminals and the shooting of Renee Good, who federal authorities said was trying to ram into an ICE officer with her vehicle.

ICE has targeted illegal immigrants with criminal records but has been met with opposition from local officials and anti-ICE agitators who have confronted officers, sometimes violently.

Many Democrats have framed the operations as unlawful attacks on immigrants. However, the Trump administration has released the names and criminal offenses, including violent and child sex abuse convictions, of some of those arrested.

On Tuesday, Congress unveiled a $1.2 trillion spending package that includes funding for multiple aspects of the federal government, but a partisan divide remains over funds for ICE.

But progressives have threatened a rebellion over funding for ICE, which is included in the DHS portion of the bill.

If passed by the House and Senate, the legislation, which combines four separate spending bills into a package called a "minibus," would be the final way for Congress to avert another government shutdown.

