Ilhan Omar

Ilhan Omar vows 'not to give ICE a single cent' in heated congressional funding fight

The Democratic congresswoman called the immigration agency 'rogue' as Congress faces a Jan. 30 shutdown deadline

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Trump rips into Rep. Ilhan Omar during briefing Video

Trump rips into Rep. Ilhan Omar during briefing

President Donald Trump takes a shot at Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Somalia in briefing.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said she will oppose funding ahead of a House vote to fund the government before the Jan. 30 deadline, saying she will not approve of giving more money to the Department of Homeland Security. 

Omar voiced her opposition on X, saying she would not vote to financially support federal immigration agencies amid the ongoing enforcement operations in her state.

"I will not vote to give ICE a single cent," she wrote. "No more blank checks for a rogue agency that operates above the law, escalates violence, and erodes our most basic freedoms."

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT APPEARS TO CALL TO DEFUND ICE, RESTART IT FROM SCRATCH

Ilhan Omar, left, pictured along an ICE agent, right.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and a Department of Homeland Security officer (Getty Images)

Omar and many Democratic officials have repeatedly voiced anger at the Trump administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) because of their crackdown on illegal immigrant criminals and the shooting of Renee Good, who federal authorities said was trying to ram into an ICE officer with her vehicle. 

ICE has targeted illegal immigrants with criminal records but has been met with opposition from local officials and anti-ICE agitators who have confronted officers, sometimes violently. 

MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR FREY REFUSES TO WALK BACK ‘GET THE F--- OUT’ MESSAGE TO ICE

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) with a photo of Renee Good

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., walks beside a photograph of Renee Good, the woman shot and killed in her car by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis, during a news conference with the Congressional Progressive Caucus as they announce an effort to limit funding for the Department of Homeland Security at the Capitol in Washington Jan. 13, 2026. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

Many Democrats have framed the operations as unlawful attacks on immigrants. However, the Trump administration has released the names and criminal offenses, including violent and child sex abuse convictions, of some of those arrested. 

On Tuesday, Congress unveiled a $1.2 trillion spending package that includes funding for multiple aspects of the federal government, but a partisan divide remains over funds for ICE. 

But progressives have threatened a rebellion over funding for ICE, which is included in the DHS portion of the bill.

Ilhan Omar roasted over new claim on ICE shooting as tensions escalate Video

If passed by the House and Senate, the legislation, which combines four separate spending bills into a package called a "minibus," would be the final way for Congress to avert another government shutdown.

Fox News Digital's Alex Miller, Elizabeth Elkind and Leo Briceno contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

